 France says did not carry out air strikes in Syria overnight | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

France says did not carry out air strikes in Syria overnight

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 people were killed, including some fighters in a reference to Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia members fighting alongside the Syrian army.

world Updated: Apr 09, 2018 14:01 IST
A picture taken on April 8, 2018, shows Syrian Army soldiers gathering in an area on the eastern outskirts of Douma, as they continue their fierce offensive to retake the last opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta.
A picture taken on April 8, 2018, shows Syrian Army soldiers gathering in an area on the eastern outskirts of Douma, as they continue their fierce offensive to retake the last opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta. (AFP Photo)

France was not involved in air strikes carried out overnight in Syria, a defence ministry official said on Monday.

“It wasn’t us,” the French defence ministry source said. The United States has already denied it had launched any air strikes against the country.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed including some fighters of various nationalities, in a reference to Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia members fighting alongside the Syrian army.

more from world
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature