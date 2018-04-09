France says did not carry out air strikes in Syria overnight
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least 14 people were killed, including some fighters in a reference to Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia members fighting alongside the Syrian army.world Updated: Apr 09, 2018 14:01 IST
Reuters, Paris
France was not involved in air strikes carried out overnight in Syria, a defence ministry official said on Monday.
“It wasn’t us,” the French defence ministry source said. The United States has already denied it had launched any air strikes against the country.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based monitor, said at least 14 people were killed including some fighters of various nationalities, in a reference to Iranian-backed Shi’ite militia members fighting alongside the Syrian army.