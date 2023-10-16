France school, where teacher was stabbed, evacuated over bomb alert

The high school in Arras, northern France, where a teacher was fatally stabbed on Friday was evacuated on Monday morning following a bomb alert, a Reuters photographer on site saw. France School Stabbing: Rescue workers wait in front the Gambetta high school during bomb alert.(AP)

A police explosives expert team arrived on site.

Teachers and students of the Lycee Gambetta high school gathered in the courtyard of a building opposite their school, as civil protection personnel comforted them.

Read more: Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border

A 20-year-old man fatally stabbed a French teacher and wounded two other people in an attack on Friday at Lycee Gambetta in an attack that President Emmanuel Macron condemned as "barbaric Islamic terrorism."

France was put on its highest security alert following the attack.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON