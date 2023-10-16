News / World News / France school, where teacher was stabbed, evacuated over bomb alert

France school, where teacher was stabbed, evacuated over bomb alert

Reuters |
Oct 16, 2023 02:56 PM IST

France School Stabbing: France was put on its highest security alert following the attack.

The high school in Arras, northern France, where a teacher was fatally stabbed on Friday was evacuated on Monday morning following a bomb alert, a Reuters photographer on site saw.

France School Stabbing: Rescue workers wait in front the Gambetta high school during bomb alert.(AP)
France School Stabbing: Rescue workers wait in front the Gambetta high school during bomb alert.(AP)

A police explosives expert team arrived on site.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Teachers and students of the Lycee Gambetta high school gathered in the courtyard of a building opposite their school, as civil protection personnel comforted them.

Read more: Israel accuses Iran of ordering Hezbollah attacks at Lebanon border

A 20-year-old man fatally stabbed a French teacher and wounded two other people in an attack on Friday at Lycee Gambetta in an attack that President Emmanuel Macron condemned as "barbaric Islamic terrorism."

France was put on its highest security alert following the attack.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out