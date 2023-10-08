News / World News / ‘France stands in solidarity with Israel’: Macron condemns Hamas attacks

‘France stands in solidarity with Israel’: Macron condemns Hamas attacks

Reuters
Oct 08, 2023

The French presidency said Macron had held talks with Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned the attacks against Israel, and said he had discussed the situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other regional leaders.

France"s President Emmanuel Macron(AFP)
France"s President Emmanuel Macron(AFP)



"The President expressed his concerns over the situation and reminded each of them of the importance of condemning unequivocally the terrorist attacks against Israel, its soldiers and its people," said a statement from Macron's Elysee office.

Macron had written earlier on Saturday that he had spoken with Netanyahu and Israel President Isaac Herzog.

"France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves," he said on social media platform X.

Abbas urged Macron to intervene to stop the "Israeli aggression", either conducted by "the occupation forces or the settler groups against the Palestinians," the official news agency WAFA reported.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
