News / World News / France to make abortion rights 'irreversible': Emmanuel Macron shares plan

France to make abortion rights 'irreversible': Emmanuel Macron shares plan

AFP |
Oct 29, 2023 03:24 PM IST

"In 2024, the right of women to choose abortion will become irreversible," he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday his government plans to enshrine abortion rights in the constitution to make them "irreversible".

French President Emmanuel Macron looks on(AFP)
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on(AFP)

In an online post, Macron said a draft project would be submitted to the State Council, France's highest administrative court, this coming week, with a view to making abortion rights constitutional by the end of the year.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"In 2024, the right of women to choose abortion will become irreversible," he said.

The announcement follows a promise Macron made on March 8, International Women's Day, which was seen as a response to the overturning of federal abortion rights in the United States last year.

Constitutional revision in France requires either a referendum or approval by at least three-fifths of the members of both chambers of parliament united in a congress.

Read more: Israel's Netanyahu says wasn't shown intelligence of Hamas attack, then…

Most constitutional changes in post-war France have been approved by congressional vote.

The termination of a pregnancy was decriminalised in France in 1975 and successive laws have since aimed at improving conditions for abortions, notably by protecting the health and anonymity of women, as well as reducing the financial burden of the procedure on women.

A November 2022 opinion poll found that 89 percent of respondents were in favour of making abortion rights constitutional.

According to government figures, 234,000 abortions were carried out in France last year.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out