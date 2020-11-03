e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as Covid-19 worsens

France to reinstate Paris evening curfew as Covid-19 worsens

France reported a record 52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and the number hospitalised rose by more than a 1,000 for the fourth time in eight days, as the pandemic shows no signs of abating despite the new lockdown.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 16:26 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Paris
A deserted Champs-Elysees avenue is seen near the Arc de Triomphe during the nightly curfew imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Paris, France.
A deserted Champs-Elysees avenue is seen near the Arc de Triomphe during the nightly curfew imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Paris, France. (REUTERS)
         

The French government will reimpose an evening curfew on Paris, and possibly the Ile-de-France region around the capital, to tackle worsening Covid-19 figures, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Tuesday.

The evening curfew on Paris, which would start at 9 pm, would come on top of a new, national lockdown imposed last week by President Emmanuel Macron, Attal said.

“We are going to reinstate a curfew on Paris, and perhaps the Ile-de-France. The Interior Ministry will specify the details later in the day and an edict will be issued,” Attal told BFM TV.

France reported a record 52,518 new Covid-19 cases on Monday and the number hospitalised rose by more than a 1,000 for the fourth time in eight days, as the pandemic shows no signs of abating despite the new lockdown.

France’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 416 to 37,435, compared with an increase of 231 on Sunday and a months-high seven-day moving average of 345.

Health Minister Olivier Veran told RTL radio that one Parisian was becoming infected with Covid-19 every 30 seconds, while a Parisian is admitted to hospital with the disease every 15 minutes.

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
‘Unfounded, rumour’: China rejects report of capturing territory from Nepal
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Voters’ woes in Bihar polls: Many find their names in dead persons’ list
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kamala Harris’ ancestral village in Tamil Nadu prays for her victory
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
Kangana Ranaut, sister asked to appear before Mumbai Police on Nov 10
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
‘Want to go to US for his last rites’: Wife of Hyderabad man killed in Georgia
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In