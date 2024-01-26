France to welcome 30,000 Indian students by 2030: President Macron on 75th Republic Day

Ahead of India's 75th Republic Day celebrations, France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday shared the initiatives to invite 30,000 Indian students to study in France, an announcement he made a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Paris as chief guest of France's National Day last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron wave during a roadshow in Jaipur.(via REUTERS)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the French leader shared the plan to invite around 30,000 students to study in France. "30,000 Indian students in France in 2030. It’s a very ambitious target, but I am determined to make it happen. Here’s how," Macron said.

The French president explained that how new centres with a network of alliances françaises and international classes are being developed in the country to learn French. He added that France would also facilitate visa process for Indian alumni in the country.

﻿"Coming to France means looking for excellence. ﻿We are launching new pathways in order to learn French in public schools with the "French for All, French for a Better Future". We are developing the network of Alliances françaises, with new centers to learn French. We are creating international classes which will allow students, who do not necessarily speak French, to join our universities. Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France," it said.

Macron said France has 35 universities in the QS ranking, and about 15 in the Times higher education ranking.

"We have now 35 universities in the QS ranking, and about 15 in the Times higher education ranking. India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship!" it added.

Earlier in September 2023, after the announcement, the French embassy in India rolled out a number of measures, including a five-year short-stay Schengen visa to attract more Indian students. The initiatives are part of people-to-people ties envisioned as one of the three pillars of strategic partnership between the two countries.

In another post, the French president, also the chief guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India on its Republic Day. "My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let’s celebrate!"

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade witnessing the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.