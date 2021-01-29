France's Macron says any new nuclear talks with Iran to be 'strict'
French President Emmanuel Macron said any new negotiations on world powers' 2015 nuclear deal with Iran would be very "strict" and should include Saudi Arabia, Al Arabiya television reported on Friday.
It said Macron told a media briefing which included the Saudi-owned channel that a very short time remained to prevent Iran from having a nuclear weapon. Al Arabiya reported Macron's comments in Arabic.
The Islamic Republic began breaching the deal's limits on uranium enrichment activity in response to a U.S. withdrawal from the pact in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, who then reimposed sweeping economic sanctions on Tehran.
The new administration of US President Joe Biden has pledged to rejoin the deal but only after Tehran resumes full compliance with its terms.On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran would not reverse an acceleration of its nuclear programme before Washington lifts sanctions.
Saudi Arabia and its ally the United Arab Emirates have said that Gulf Arab states should be involved in any talks this time which they say should also address Iran's ballistic missile programme and its support for proxies around the Middle East.
Macron stressed the need to avoid what he called the mistake of excluding other countries in the region when the 2015 deal was negotiated, according to Al Arabiya.
Saudi Arabia, which is locked in several proxy wars in the region with Tehran including in Yemen, supported Trump's "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran.
China set to exceed WTO quota in biggest US corn buying spree
Donald Trump's trade deal with China is 'under review,' White House says
- The trade deal Trump signed a year ago was one of his proudest accomplishments until the novel coronavirus spread from China to the US. Biden was able to cast the agreement as a sign Trump was too focused on his own political achievements, even as the world was on the brink of a deadly pandemic.
'Just shocked': A town reckons with charges in Capitol riot
- It is here, federal authorities allege, that Army veteran Jessica Watkins tended bar and recruited members for a local militia group that she founded in 2019 and affiliated it with the Oath Keepers — an extremist, militaristic group believed to have thousands of members nationally.
