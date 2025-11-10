France's Sarkozy says prison a 'nightmare' as prosecutors seek his release

Nicolas Sarkozy on Monday called his imprisonment a "nightmare" as prosecutors requested the former French president be released from jail pending an appeals trial over Libyan funding. A lower court in September found the right-winger -- who was head of state from 2007 to 2012 -- guilty of seeking to acquire funding from Moamer Kadhafi's Libya for the campaign that saw him elected, and sentenced him to five years behind bars. (FILES) Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy leaves after the verdict in his trial for illegal campaign financing from Libya for his successful 2007 presidential bid, at the Tribunal de Paris courthouse in Paris, on September 25, 2025. French prosecutors on November 10, 2025 requested the release from prison of former president Nicolas Sarkozy under judicial supervision pending an appeals trial over allegations that he sought Libyan funding. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

The 70-year-old entered jail on October 21, becoming the first former head of a European Union state to be incarcerated, and his lawyers swiftly sought his release.

The Paris Appeals Court opened the hearing on Monday, and was expected to make a decision during the day that could see Sarkozy released immediately.

The former leader appeared via video call from prison, wearing a dark blue jacket and flanked by lawyers, saying being incarcerated was "gruelling".

"It's hard, very hard, certainly for any prisoner. I would even say it's gruelling," he said, however adding that prison staff had made "this nightmare... bearable".

Prosecutor Damien Brunet asked that Sarkozy's request for release be granted.

"The risks of collusion and pressure on witnesses justify the request for release under judicial supervision," he said.

In the courtroom showing their support were his wife, the singer and model Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, and two of the former president's sons.

The lower court in late September ordered Sarkozy to go to jail, even if he appealed, due to the "exceptional gravity" of the conviction.

But the appeals case means that Sarkozy is now presumed innocent again, and the court will therefore be evaluating his need for pre-trial detention.

Under French law, he can only be kept behind bars if no other way can be found to safeguard evidence, prevent witness tampering, stop him from escaping or reoffending, or to protect him.

Otherwise, Sarkozy will be allowed out under judicial control, and perhaps put under house arrest with an electronic ankle tag.

The appeals trial is due to take place in March.

Piles of letters

The former president has spent more than two weeks in prison, separated from the general population with two bodyguards occupying a neighbouring cell to ensure his safety.

Prison wardens have said the move is an insult to their profession, but Interior Minister Laurent Nunez has said it is necessary in view of his "status" and "the threats against him".

Sarkozy late last month also received a visit from Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, despite warnings from France's top prosecutor Remy Heitz that it risked "undermining the independence of magistrates" before the appeals trial.

Sarkozy is the first French leader to be incarcerated since Philippe Petain, the Nazi collaborationist head of state, who was jailed after World War II.

His social media account last week posted a video of piles of letters, postcards and packages it said had been sent to him, some including a collage, a chocolate bar or a book.

On the day he entered jail, a large crowd sang the national anthem outside his home and urged him to "come back quick".

Legal woes

Sarkozy has faced a flurry of legal woes since losing his re-election bid in 2012, and has already been convicted in two other cases.

In one, he served a sentence for graft -- over seeking to secure favours from a judge -- under house arrest while wearing an electronic ankle tag, which was removed after several months.

In another, France's top court is later this month to rule over accusations of illegal campaign financing in 2012.

In the so-called "Libyan case", prosecutors said his aides, acting in Sarkozy's name, struck a deal with Kadhafi in 2005 to illegally fund his victorious presidential election bid.

Investigators believe that in return, Kadhafi was promised help to restore his international image after Tripoli was blamed for the 1988 bombing of a plane over Lockerbie, Scotland, and another over Niger in 1989, killing hundreds of passengers.

The court convicted Sarkozy of criminal conspiracy over the plan. But it did not conclude that he received or used the funds for his campaign.