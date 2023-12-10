close_game
close_game
News / World News / France's warship in Red Sea attacked by Yemen drones: What we know so far

France's warship in Red Sea attacked by Yemen drones: What we know so far

PTI |
Dec 10, 2023 10:28 PM IST

A short statement from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night.

France said Sunday that one of its warships in the Red Sea was targeted by two drones coming from Yemen. Both were intercepted and shot down.

The French Languedoc (D653), a FREMM multipurpose frigate(AFP)
The French Languedoc (D653), a FREMM multipurpose frigate(AFP)

A short statement from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have have vowed to target ships operating in the Red Sea. The Houthi are staunch foes of Israel. They have claimed a series of maritime attacks since the Oct. 7 assault on Israel by Hamas militants that sparked their latest and deadliest war.

ALSO READ| Donald Trump's shout-out to Vivek Ramaswamy: 'He wins as he thinks I'm great'

France's Armies Ministry said the drones “came straight at” the Languedoc two hours apart from the direction of Yemen. The warship destroyed them both about 110 kilometers (70 miles) off the Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah on the Yemeni coast, it said.

The statement did not say what weaponry the Languedoc used to bring down the drones. The frigate is on a French Navy mission in the Red Sea.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out