Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 16, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

French billionaire Pinault pledges 100 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame

In a statement sent to AFP the CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money towards “the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre-Dame” would be paid by the Pinault family’s investment firm Artemis.

world Updated: Apr 16, 2019 07:33 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Paris
french billionaire,pinault,notre dame
French billionaire Pinault pledges 100 million euros to help rebuild Notre-Dame(VPA/AKM-GSI)

French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault pledged 100 million euros ($113 million) on Monday towards the rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was partly gutted by a devastating fire.

In a statement sent to AFP the CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent fashion houses, said the money towards “the effort necessary to completely rebuild Notre-Dame” would be paid by the Pinault family’s investment firm Artemis.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 07:33 IST

tags

more from world
trending topics