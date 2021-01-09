French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow
French warplanes have flown over the Central African Republic for the second time in two months, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said, as tensions in the African gold and diamond producer grow in the wake of a disputed election.
Macron's office said he had condemned recent acts of violence in the republic during a phone call with its President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is facing calls for an election re-run.
French warplanes also flew over the Central African Republic ahead of the election on Decem 23.
