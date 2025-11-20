Fresh Gen-Z protest rocks Nepal after 2 months, curfew imposed

A curfew has been imposed in Nepal's Bara district after youths identifying themselves as Gen Z returned to the streets a day after clashing with CPN-UML cadres, ANI reported. File: In September, at least 76 people were killed during demonstrations that were triggered by anger over a brief government ban on social media and led by protesters under the loose "Gen Z" umbrella title.(File photo/AFP)

Protesters continued to gather on the streets of Simara, engaging in clashes with police since early morning.

In view of the development, authorities have imposed a curfew from 1pm to 8pm (local time).

"Curfew has been reimposed following the clash with the police to bring the situation under control," assistant chief district officer Chhabiraman Subedi confirmed to ANI.

The development comes a day after six Gen Z" protestors were injured in clashes on Wednesday.

According to PTI, tension began in the district after UML (Unified Marxist-Leninist) leaders planned to visit the district ahead of the election scheduled for March 5, 2026.

A clash erupted when a Buddha Air flight carrying CPN-UML general secretary Shankar Pokharel and party youth leader Mahesh Basnet was to take off from Kathmandu for Simara, where they were scheduled to address an anti-government rally, the news agency reported, citing the police.

As the confrontation escalated, the police fired teargas at the demonstrators, forcing the airport to halt operations.

In September, at least 76 people were killed during demonstrations that were triggered by anger over a brief government ban on social media and led by protesters under the loose "Gen Z" umbrella title.

The protesters had forced then-Prime Minister and Chairman of UML KP Oli to step down from the post. Former Nepal Chief Justice Sushila Karki, 73, was sworn in as the country’s first woman prime minister of an interim government.