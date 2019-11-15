e-paper
Fresh Israeli strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza: Army

The ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Palestinian militants after two days of fighting in Gaza.

world Updated: Nov 15, 2019 06:39 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Jerusalem
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 14, 2019.
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during an anti-Israel protest by Palestinians in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank November 14, 2019. (REUTERS Photo)
         

Israel’s army said early Friday it had launched fresh strikes against Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, despite a ceasefire in place since Thursday morning.

“The IDF (Israeli Defence Force) is currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in the Gaza strip,” the army said in a WhatsApp message to reporters.

The ceasefire had been agreed between Israel and Palestinian militants after two days of fighting in Gaza triggered by an Israeli strike on an Islamic Jihad commander. Thirty-four Palestinians have been killed in the recent exchanges of fire.

