From Biden to Harris, leaders who have taken a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine

Global caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed 90 million, out of which nearly two million patients have lost their lives, according to Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. Vaccination drives are currently underway in several countries, with India slated to start what will be the largest global immunisation drive, on January 16. However, many leaders from the opposition parties have suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the first shot to build people’s trust.

Several global leaders have taken a shot of the vaccine, while others have volunteered to take one. Here’s a list of a few such leaders:

1. Joe Biden: The President-elect of the United States of America will take his second vaccine shot on Monday. Biden took his first shot on December 21 in front of the media. Two Covid-19 vaccines are currently being used in the US, one each by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech SE and Moderna.

2. Kamala Harris: The US Vice President-elect took her first vaccine shot on December 29, getting herself injected with the Moderna vaccine, on live TV, just like Biden. “I am incredibly grateful to our frontline health care workers, scientists and researchers who made this moment possible,” she had tweeted after her vaccination.

3. Mike Pence: Harris’ predecessor in the office, the incumbent and outgoing US Vice President, along with wife Karen, took a shot of the Pfizer vaccine on December 18. The Pence couple, just like Biden and Harris, received their jabs on live television. “I didn’t feel a thing. Well done,” Pence said later.

4. Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel’s Prime Minister was vaccinated for a second time on January 9, after becoming the first Israeli citizen to be vaccinated against Covid-19, on December 20, when he received a shot of Pfizer’s vaccine.

5. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip: The 94-year-old British monarch and her 99-year-old husband were vaccinated on January 9. “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson had said in a rare public comment on the Queen’s private health matters.

6. Anil Vij: Though India approved its first Covid-19 vaccines in January itself, and will start immunisation drive on January 16, Vij, the home minister of Haryana state, received a shot of Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, during trials on November 20.

7. Joko Widodo: Indonesia has approved Covid-19 vaccine of China’s Sinovac Biotech Limited. President Joko Widodo announced on social media he would be the first person to take a shot of the vaccine, called CoronaVac. ‘It’s not about putting myself first, but to ensure everyone that this vaccine is safe and halal,” Widodo said.