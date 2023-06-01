From pizza queens to tech titans, meet America's top 10 self-made superwomen of success

When it comes to success in the business world, these ten remarkable women have shattered glass ceilings and redefined the meaning of entrepreneurship. From transforming industries to building empires, they have proven their mettle in diverse sectors, ranging from construction supplies to fast-food chains. Forbes' America's Richest Self-made Women: Diane Hendricks (left), Johnelle Hunt (right).

Forbes has unveiled its annual list of the richest self-made women in America, highlighting their achievements, net worth, and the incredible impact they have made on the business landscape.

Diane Hendricks - The Building Materials Baroness

Diane Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply.

As the co-founder of ABC Supply, one of the leading wholesalers of siding, roofing, and windows, Diane Hendricks has amassed an impressive net worth of $15 billion. Not only has she revolutionized the construction industry, but she has also invested in local economic development and played a significant role in attracting new businesses to her state. With over 900 branch locations, ABC Supply achieved a staggering revenue of $18.5 billion in 2022.

Judy Love & Family - Fuelling Success

Judy Love, the CEO and chairperson of Love's Travel Stops and Country stores, has built an empire from humble beginnings. Starting with a leased gas station in Oklahoma, Judy and her husband, Tom, have expanded their business to over 610 stores across 41 states. Their company generates an estimated revenue of $26.5 billion, solidifying Judy's net worth at $10.2 billion.

Judy Faulkner - Pioneering Healthcare Technology

Judy Faulkner, the CEO and founder of Epic Systems, has revolutionized the healthcare industry with her medical-record software. With a net worth of $7.4 billion, Faulkner has driven Epic Systems to achieve $4.6 billion in sales in 2022. As a passionate philanthropist, she has also committed to donating 99% of her assets to a charitable foundation.

Lynda Resnick - The Agricultural Maven

Lynda Resnick, co-founder and co-owner of the Wonderful Company, has cultivated success through her involvement in the agricultural sector. From almonds and oranges in California's Central Valley to grapefruits in South Texas, her farming operations have yielded a net worth of $5.3 billion. The Wonderful Company has become one of the largest players in the industry, generating remarkable sales and reshaping the agricultural landscape.

Thai Lee - Empowering the IT World

As the CEO of SHI International, a leading IT provider, Thai Lee has made her mark with a net worth of $4.8 billion. With $14 billion in sales and a customer base of 15,000 clients, including major brands like Boeing and AT&T, Lee has demonstrated her exceptional leadership in the technology sector.

Johnelle Hunt - Trucking to Triumph

Johnelle Hunt, the co-founder of JB Hunt Transport Services, has steered her trucking firm to tremendous success. From its humble beginnings in 1969, the company went public in 1983 and has since become one of the largest transportation companies in the United States. With sales reaching $14.8 billion, Johnelle's entrepreneurial spirit has left an indelible mark on the industry.

Johnelle Hunt, the co-founder of JB Hunt Transport Services.

Gail Miller - Mastering Diversification

As the owner of the Larry H. Miller Group, Gail Miller has excelled in various sectors, including real estate, healthcare, finance, and entertainment. Her late husband, Larry, and she transformed a single Toyota dealership into the eighth-largest auto dealer group in the United States. In 2021, Gail sold the dealership for a staggering $3.2 billion, showcasing her acumen in the business world.

Marian Ilitch - Pizza, Sports, and More

Co-founder of Little Caesars Pizza, Marian Ilitch has turned her business into a household name. With annual systemwide sales exceeding $4.5 billion, Little Caesars has become a dominant force in the pizza industry. As the owner of the Detroit Red Wings NHL team and MotorCity Casino Hotel, Marian's influence extends beyond the culinary world.

Elizabeth Uihlein - Packaging Powerhouse

Elizabeth Uihlein, president at Uline, has made a mark as the largest distributor of shipping, packaging, and industrial supplies in North America. With a net worth of $3.7 billion, Uihlein and her husband, Richard, started their entrepreneurial journey in their basement in 1980. Today, Uline generates an estimated revenue of $6.1 billion, thanks to their dedication and business prowess.

Peggy Cherng - Wokking Her Way to Success

As the co-founder and co-CEO of Panda Express, Peggy Cherng has carved a niche in the fast-food industry. With over 2,300 locations and estimated sales of $5.4 billion, Panda Express has become synonymous with delicious Chinese cuisine. Peggy played a crucial role in developing efficient operational systems and creating a customer-centric approach that propelled the restaurant chain to new heights.

These trailblazing women have not only achieved immense success but have also inspired generations of aspiring entrepreneurs. Through their perseverance, innovation, and business acumen, they have demonstrated that gender is no barrier to success in the fiercely competitive world of business. As we celebrate their achievements, we eagerly await what these visionary women will accomplish next.