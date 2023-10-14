From Spotify drama to Audible win - Are Meghan and Harry ready for a comeback?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly exploring a potential podcasting deal with Audible, following the conclusion of their partnership with Spotify. Britain's Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, participate in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Despite recent criticism from Spotify's Bill Simmons, who referred to the couple as "f***ing grifters," it seems that Audible executives are keen on collaborating with the royal couple. According to a report from OK! Magazine, there's a possibility that Meghan may relaunch her podcast, "Archetypes," which had one season on Spotify, on the Audible platform.

The move to Audible makes sense as the platform's audience is seen as a potential fit for the American royal couple. Express has reported that the couple's business advisors are already engaged in discussions with Audible, and Meghan's talent agency, William Morris Endeavor (WME), is closely involved in the negotiations.

Furthermore, Harry's connection to Audible through his audiobook for "Harry's Spare" has bolstered the couple's ties with the Amazon-owned platform. Audible has been offering the audiobook for free as part of a promotional deal, resulting in a surge in users. This has piqued the interest of Audible executives in striking a new deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The potential podcasting deal with Audible could be a significant financial opportunity for the couple. It is estimated to be worth millions, featuring terms typically reserved for elite moviemakers. A source told the Express, "If an agreement is reached with the Sussexes, it will be a deal structured in a very similar way to the Obamas. They would be obliged to offer any audio projects to Audible first but would then be completely free to market them elsewhere if rejected. It's the sort of deal some elite moviemakers enjoy with major film studios."

This move to Audible could help the couple recover from the financial setback they experienced when Spotify ended their partnership. It also provides Meghan with a platform to fulfil her commitment to continue her podcast.

As for their future podcasting endeavours, sources suggest that we can expect to see Harry and Meghan "come out swinging" in 2024. In the meantime, the couple is focused on retooling and preparing to establish themselves and their production company Archewell as significant players in the multimedia arena. While they haven't announced any major upcoming projects at this time, it's clear that Harry and Meghan are determined to make their mark in the world of podcasting and beyond.