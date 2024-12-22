Fury vs Usyk 2: Volodymyr Zelensky lauds Oleksandr's win over Britain's Tyson, says ‘Ukraine will not give up’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday hailed compatriot Oleksandr Usyk's win over Britain's Tyson Fury in a rematch which saw Usyk retain his unified boxing world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh. Tyson Fury (left) and Oleksandr Usyk during their bout on Saturday

Hailing Oleksandr Usyk's win, Zelensky posted on X, “Victory! So important and so needed by all of us right now.”

The Ukrainian leader added, “By defending his championship belt, Oleksandr @usykaa proves: we are Ukrainians and we will not give up what is ours! No matter how hard it gets – we will overcome everything. Whether it is in the ring, on the battlefield or in the diplomatic arena – we will fight and we will not give up what is ours!”

“Congratulations on your victory, Cossack! Congratulations on your victory, Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!” Zelensky wrote.

Since February 2022, the European nation has been in a war with its neighbour Russia.

Fury vs Usyk rematch

Billed as “Fury vs Usyk 2,” the bout ended with the same result as the original fight, held at the same venue (Kingdom Arena) on May 18: win for Oleksandr Usyk.

The heavyweight champion, who remained undefeated, was declared a unanimous winner, with all three judges scoring 116-112 to the 37-year-old. On the other hand, in the May bout, which was delayed from February due to an injury to Fury, the 36-year-old Briton lost via split decision: two judges favored Usyk, 115-112 and 114-113, while the third gave it to Fury, 114-113.

These are the only defeats in Tyson Fury's career.

“He (Fury) is a great fighter and a great opponent. An unbelievable 24 rounds for my career,” Usyk said.