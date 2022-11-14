Home / World News / LIVE updates: Hope to avoid US-China 'conflict', Joe Biden tells Xi Jinping
LIVE updates: Hope to avoid US-China 'conflict', Joe Biden tells Xi Jinping

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 04:03 PM IST

LIVE Updates: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet during G20 summit in Bali

Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet during G20 summit in Bali.
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet during G20 summit in Bali.
ByMallika Soni
US president Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese president Xi Jinping for their first in-person meeting since the US president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting comes at a time of increasing tensions between the two superpowers.

The highly anticipated meeting is being held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Indonesia. Joe Biden's Democrats triumphantly held onto control of the Senate while Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term in October by the Community Party's national congress.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 14, 2022 04:03 PM IST

    Joe Biden, Xi Jinping meet in Bali

    US President Joe Biden walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
    US President Joe Biden walks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
  • Nov 14, 2022 03:55 PM IST

    Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talks underway

    US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have begun bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali after both leaders gave brief opening remarks and exchanged pleasantries.

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:50 PM IST

    Biden, Xi meet at G20 summit', 'have to figure out red lines', says US president

    President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting Monday since the U.S. president took office nearly two years ago, amid increasing economic and security tensions between the two superpowers as they compete for global influence. Read more

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:35 PM IST

    Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet

    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP)
  • Nov 14, 2022 03:29 PM IST

    What Xi Jinping said on meeting with Joe Biden

    Xi Jinping said he's prepared for 'candid and in depth exchange of views' with Joe Biden. China is aiming to 'elevate' US-China relationship, Xi Jinping said. 

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:26 PM IST

    Joe Biden's opening remarks in meeting with Xi Jinping 

    “I’m committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with. As the leaders of our two nations where share responsibility in my view to show that China and the US can manage our differences, prevent competition from becoming anything even near conflict and find ways to work together on urgent, global issues that require our mutual cooperation," Joe Biden said. 

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:20 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping sit down for their high-stakes meeting

    US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have sat down at their tables, flanked by officials on each side.

    “I’m committed to keep lines of communication open between you and me personally, but our governments across the board, because our two countries have so much that we have the opportunity to deal with,” Joe Biden said in opening remarks.

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:18 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: Biden tells Xi hopes to avoid US-China 'conflict'

    US president Joe Biden told Xi Jinping that he hopes to avoid US-China 'conflict', AFP reported.

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:09 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping: Xi, Biden shake hands as Bali summit begins

    China's Xi, Joe Biden shake hands as Bali summit begins, AFP reports

  • Nov 14, 2022 03:00 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Joe Biden leaves for meeting location

    US president Joe Biden has departed his hotel to head to the luxury beachside resort on Nusa Dua bay in Bali, where he will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, CNN reported.

  • Nov 14, 2022 02:52 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Where are they meeting?

    US president Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will be meeting at The Mulia, a luxury beachside hotel on Nusa Dua bay in Bali.

  • Nov 14, 2022 02:44 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Joe Biden has been prepping extensively for his meeting with Xi, advisors tell CNN

    US president Joe Biden has been preparing extensively for his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese leader Xi, according to advisors. Joe Biden reads a large amount before these meetings and speaks at length with his senior advisers and China experts on his team.

    “He goes through ‘if this happens, then should we handle it this way,’” an official said.

  • Nov 14, 2022 02:40 PM IST

    Joe Biden-Xi Jinping updates: Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet

    US president Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese president Xi Jinping for their first in-person meeting.

joe biden xi jinping

Biden, Xi meet at G20 summit', 'have to figure out red lines', says US president

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:50 PM IST

Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: Xi and Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia.

Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet.(AFP)
Joe Biden- Xi Jinping Meet: US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) meet.(AFP)

Afghanistan's supreme leader orders full implementation of Islamic law

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:49 PM IST

Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted late Sunday that the "obligatory" command by Hibatullah Akhundzada came after the secretive leader met with a group of judges.

Afghanistan's supreme leader orders full implementation of Islamic law(AP)
Afghanistan's supreme leader orders full implementation of Islamic law(AP)

3 dead, 2 injured in shooting at US university, police search for suspect

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 03:52 PM IST

University of Virginia Shooting: Multiple agencies were engaged in an active search, the university said.

University of Virginia Shooting: 3 died and 2 injured in the shooting.(Representational)
University of Virginia Shooting: 3 died and 2 injured in the shooting.(Representational)

Ukraine's Zelensky visits Kherson to celebrate recapture of key southern city

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,” Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson.
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Kherson.

On reports of foreign minister hospitalised at G20 meet, Moscow says 'fake news'

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 03:31 PM IST

Sergey Lavrov, who is representing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the summit, arrived in Bali on Sunday.

Sergey Lavrov: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen. (AP)
Sergey Lavrov: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is seen. (AP)

New rule allows Indians to be part of Canadian military: This is how

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:48 PM IST

Canada Military: The move also comes five years after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) announced that they're changing their "outdated recruitment process".

Canada Military: A Canada flag flies in Hamilton, Ontario.
Canada Military: A Canada flag flies in Hamilton, Ontario.

Turkish police say Syrian woman planted Istanbul bomb

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:08 PM IST

Turkey Bomb Blast: State broadcaster TRT released footage of police escorting a woman, the main suspect, from an apartment after an overnight raid.

Istanbul: People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion.(AP)
Istanbul: People put flowers over a memorial placed on the spot of Sunday's explosion.(AP)

6.1-magnitude earthquake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Japan Earthquake: 6.1-magnitude quake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

Japan Earthquake: 6.1-magnitude quake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory.
Japan Earthquake: 6.1-magnitude quake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory.

Video: Fatal Tesla car crash caught on CCTV in China. School girl among 2 killed

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:00 PM IST

Tesla Car Crash In China: The accident was caught on CCTV and widely shared on social media.

China: The incident on November 5 took place in the southern province of Guangdong.
China: The incident on November 5 took place in the southern province of Guangdong.

Iran targets ‘terrorist groups’ in Iraq's Kurdistan: Report

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:49 PM IST

Iran: The Revolutionary Guards have launched attacks on Iranian Kurdish militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq.

Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters file)
Iran: An Iranian flag flutters.(Reuters file)

Japan PM to meet China's Xi Jinping in Bangkok this week

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:47 PM IST

Japan-China: The leaders spoke on the phone in October 2021 after Kishida's election, but this will be their first in-person meeting.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen.(AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen.(AP)

Hope to bring relations with US 'back on track', China says at G20

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:45 PM IST

“We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check,” China said.

Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit: US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet. (AFP)
Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Summit: US President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are set to meet. (AFP)

China trying to use ways to 'sabotage' digital infra of nations: Report

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:38 PM IST

China: Chinese telecommunication firms like Huawei, Hik vision, ZTE Corps and others in the past 10 years have been funded by the Chinese Communist Party.

China: Chinese president Xi Jinping.
China: Chinese president Xi Jinping.

China 'helping' Cambodia with naval base upgrade: Foreign ministry

world news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 01:35 PM IST

China-Cambodia: "It is a normal exchange," Mao Ning told a regular media briefing.

A China's flag flutters near people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site.(Reuters File)
A China's flag flutters near people lining up to get tested at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site.(Reuters File)
