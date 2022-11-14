LIVE updates: Hope to avoid US-China 'conflict', Joe Biden tells Xi Jinping

US president Joe Biden will sit down with Chinese president Xi Jinping for their first in-person meeting since the US president took office nearly two years ago. The meeting comes at a time of increasing tensions between the two superpowers.

The highly anticipated meeting is being held on the margins of the Group of 20 summit of world leaders in Indonesia. Joe Biden's Democrats triumphantly held onto control of the Senate while Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term in October by the Community Party's national congress.