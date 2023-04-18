Home / World News / G7 pledges 'severe costs' for nations aiding Russia in Ukraine conflict

G7 pledges 'severe costs' for nations aiding Russia in Ukraine conflict

AFP |
Apr 18, 2023 10:01 AM IST

They also condemned a Russian threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus as "unacceptable".

G7 foreign ministers warned Tuesday that countries helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would "face severe costs," in a statement issued after two days of talks in Japan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister in Moscow on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)(AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister in Moscow on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)(AFP)

The top diplomats announced no new measures against Moscow but pledged to step up sanctions enforcement while warning "third parties to cease assistance to Russia's war, or face severe costs".

They also condemned a Russian threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus as "unacceptable".

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out