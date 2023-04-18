G7 pledges 'severe costs' for nations aiding Russia in Ukraine conflict

G7 foreign ministers warned Tuesday that countries helping Russia wage war in Ukraine would "face severe costs," in a statement issued after two days of talks in Japan. Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Defence Minister in Moscow on April 17, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / AFP)(AFP)

The top diplomats announced no new measures against Moscow but pledged to step up sanctions enforcement while warning "third parties to cease assistance to Russia's war, or face severe costs".

They also condemned a Russian threat to station nuclear weapons in Belarus as "unacceptable".