G7 warns China against escalatory response to Pelosi’s visit
WASHINGTON Ramping up the diplomatic offensive against China, while providing it a signal of reassurance, G7 countries and the European Union (EU) have said that there is “no justification” to use Nancy Pelosi’s visit as a “pretext for aggressive military activity” in the Taiwan Strait, called Beijing’s actions destabilising, and reiterated that there had been no change in the “one-China policy” or “basic positions” on Taiwan of the G7 members.
In a foreign minister-level statement titled preserving peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, released on Wednesday, the seven countries and EU reaffirmed their commitment to “maintaining the rules-based international order, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and beyond”.
The G7 countries include the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and Japan. The statement was also signed by the high representative of EU. It comes in the wake of House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which has sparked off a strong diplomatic and military response from China.
With Pelosi’s visit and Beijing’s actions causing uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific theatre, even as a war in Ukraine rages in the European theatre, G7 countries said they were “concerned” by recent and announced “threatening actions” by China, “particularly live-fire exercises and economic coercion, which risk unnecessary escalation”.
“There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally. The PRC’s escalatory response risks increasing tensions and destabilising the region.”
China has placed the blame for the escalation on Pelosi’s visit, even though both Pelosi and President Joe Biden have reiterated that the US continues to stand by the “one-China policy” and there is no departure in the US stance on Taiwan.
G7 countries also called on China “not to unilaterally change the status quo by force” in the region, and resolve cross-Strait differences by “peaceful means”. They reiterated that there had been no change in the respective “one China policy” of the G7 countries.
“We reiterate our shared and steadfast commitment to maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and encourage all parties to remain calm, exercise restraint, act with transparency, and maintain open lines of communication to prevent misunderstanding.”
-
Explained: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri
Top Taliban leaders meet to deliberate on US claims of killing Al Qaeda chief “It can do enough damage to destroy most targets such as vehicles and buildings while not doing enough damage to level city blocks and cause significant civilian casualties,” Brobst said. The U.S. military has routinely used Hellfire missiles to kill high-value targets, including a senior al-Qaida leader in Syria last year, and al-Qaida propagandist Anwar al-Awlaki in Yemen in 2011.
-
Iran nuclear deal: US envoy confirms Vienna trip to restart negotiations
The US State Department's pointman on talks with Iran, Rob Malley, announced Wednesday that he was headed to Vienna to resume negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program that have been stuck for months on key final details. "Our expectations are in check, but the United States welcomes EU efforts and is prepared for a good faith attempt to reach a deal," Malley tweeted.
-
First Ukrainian grain shipment sails through Istanbul
The first shipment of grain from Ukraine since the Kremlin's invasion five months ago sailed through Istanbul on Wednesday under a landmark deal designed to help alleviate a global food crisis sparked by the war. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni's voyage from the Black Sea port of Odessa to Lebanon is being watched closely for signs of how the first agreement signed by Moscow and Kyiv since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour holds.
-
Missiles to be fired over Taiwan for the first time: Chinese media
Chinese missiles are expected to be fired over Taiwan for the first time with People's Liberation Army navy also readying to enter within 12 nautical miles of the self-ruled island, a state media report said on Wednesday, adding the ongoing military drills were “unprecedented”. Quoting military experts, the nationalistic tabloid, Global Times said, the PLA were “completely blockading” Taiwan. It did not share details about which missile will be fired across Taiwan.
-
Iran will resume nuclear talks, team to depart for Vienna
Iran said Wednesday it was sending a delegation to Vienna to resume talks to revive the frayed 2015 agreement on its nuclear programme that have been halted since March. "As part of the policy of lifting cruel sanctions against our country, Iran's negotiating team led by the Islamic republic's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, will leave for Vienna in a few hours," foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said in a statement.
