Mon, Oct 20, 2025
Israel to uphold Gaza ceasefire hours after accusing Hamas of violating truce; 45 killed

Updated on: Oct 20, 2025 03:35 am IST

The strikes began Sunday in response to what the Israeli military said in a statement had been a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire.

The Israeli military on Sunday said that it has resumed enforcing a ceasefire in Gaza following dozens of strikes on Hamas targets earlier today.

People run for cover following an Israeli strike that targeted a building in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip on October 19, 2025.(AFP)
"In accordance with the directive of the political echelon, and following a series of significant strikes in response to Hamas' violations, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire," the military said in a statement.

"The IDF will continue to uphold the ceasefire agreement and will respond firmly to any violation of it."

Gaza's civil defence agency, functioning under Hamas control, reported that at least 45 individuals have died across the territory due to Israeli strikes.

According to AFP, four hospitals in Gaza confirmed the toll of 45, saying they had received the dead and wounded.

The strikes began Sunday in response to what the Israeli military said in a statement had been a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire. Tel Aviv had also stopped aid shipments into the region.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said two of its soldiers "fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip". The prime minister's office later said they were killed in the city of Rafah.

Hamas denied the accusations, with one official accusing Israel of fabricating "pretexts" to resume the war.

The latest turmoil comes days after a truce in the Palestinian territory, brokered by US President Donald Trump, halted more than two years of devastating war between Israel and Hamas.

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner are expected to travel to Israel on Monday, according to Reuters, which cited an Israeli official and a US official said.

News / World News / Israel to uphold Gaza ceasefire hours after accusing Hamas of violating truce; 45 killed
