e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / German Chancellor Angela Merkel negative in 1st coronavirus test

German Chancellor Angela Merkel negative in 1st coronavirus test

Merkel went into quarantine at home on Sunday evening after being informed that a doctor who had administered a vaccination to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

world Updated: Mar 23, 2020 22:04 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.(Reuters file photo)
         

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman said Monday that the German leader has tested negative for the new coronavirus.

Spokesman Steffen Seibert told news agency dpa “the result of today’s test is negative” but that “further tests will be conducted in the coming days.”

Merkel went into quarantine at home on Sunday evening after being informed that a doctor who had administered a vaccination to her had tested positive for the new coronavirus. She received the precautionary vaccination against pneumococcal infection on Friday.

The 65-year-old, who has led Germany since 2005, was informed about the doctor’s test shortly after holding a news conference announcing new measures to curb the spread of the virus.

On Monday, she led a Cabinet meeting by phone from home.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever or coughing. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

tags
top news
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes oath as Madhya Pradesh chief minister
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic “accelerating,” says WHO chief
Covid-19 LIVE: Coronavirus pandemic “accelerating,” says WHO chief
SAARC health professionals to hold video conference to discuss Covid-19
SAARC health professionals to hold video conference to discuss Covid-19
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Covid-19: PM Narendra Modi urges electronic media to fight misinformation
Want people to call me Babar Azam, not Virat Kohli: Young Pakistan star
Want people to call me Babar Azam, not Virat Kohli: Young Pakistan star
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
Coronavirus impact: This company will deliver new car keys by drones
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
WhatsApp to make verifying forwarded messages easier: Here’s how
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
‘No time for bravado’: Dr. Naresh Trehan on lockdowns and fighting Covid-19
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news