German tourism, national visa fees reduced for Indians: Details here

German consulate in Mumbai announced a reduction in fees for visas for Indian citizens adding that new appointments for visas will be available soon. With this change, the Schengen visa fee and the national visa fee has been reduced for Indians. Visas are issued by Germany on the basis of the duration and purpose of stay. The short-term Schengen visa is applicable for stays up to 90 days and for stays over 90 days German national visas are issued. The national visas are helpful for students pursuing their studies in Germany.

The new rates for the Schengen and national visa in Germany:

Schengen visa fee for adults is now 6,400 INR (€80), whereas for minors, it is 3,200 INR (€40)

National visa fee for adults is now 6,000 INR (€75), whereas for minors, it is 3,000 INR (€37,50)

Processing time for visas in Germany:

The processing time for Schengen visa is around 15 days. “Due to the peak season, at some German Missions, it currently takes an average time of at least 15 days to process your Schengen visa application. Please take this into account before filing your application," German missions in India said.

“If your travel date is imminent or lies within two weeks of the application date, please check if you can postpone your trip. In general, neither the German Mission nor the Service Provider can expedite the process," the statement added.

