World News / Germany leads European manufacturing to best month since 2018

Germany leads European manufacturing to best month since 2018

Some of the improvement at factories in December, particularly in Ireland and the Netherlands, reflected a temporary boost in demand from UK customers stockpiling before the end-of-year Brexit date.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 15:14 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Growth was led by Germany, where activity expanded the most in almost three years.(Reuters file photo)
         

Euro-area manufacturing grew the fastest in more than 2 1/2 years in December, bringing some positive news at the end of a horrific year for the region’s economy.

Growth was led by Germany, where activity expanded the most in almost three years. With all other countries covered in IHS Markit’s monthly surveys also reporting stronger readings than during the previous month, the euro-area index rose to 55.2 from 53.8.

The improvement comes as governments continue to grapple with the coronavirus. The latest restrictions to contain the spread have been mostly confined to services such as bars and restaurants, allowing manufacturing to continue. That’s limiting the downside to the economy compared with the huge slump seen during the initial phase of the pandemic.

“Euro-zone manufacturing ended 2020 on an encouragingly strong note,” said Chris Williamson, an economist at IHS Markit. “Rising virus case numbers are nevertheless likely to mean trading conditions remain challenging in the near-term and therefore constrain growth.”

Some of the improvement at factories in December, particularly in Ireland and the Netherlands, reflected a temporary boost in demand from U.K. customers stockpiling before the end-of-year Brexit date.

The results may not fully capture disruptions in late December. France temporarily closed cross-Channel traffic from the U.K. after a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus was discovered.

In Asia, manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Indexes saw improvements in some countries, though China’s momentum moderated. Its official manufacturing gauge fell in December from a three-year high. The Caixin Media and IHS Markit PMI dropped to 53 from 54.9.

