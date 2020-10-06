Germany’s Covid-19 cases rise the most since mid-April

world

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 15:06 IST

Germany’s new coronavirus cases increased at the highest pace since mid-April, the latest sign of Europe’s struggle to keep the pandemic under control.

The country registered 3,100 new infections in the 24 hours through Tuesday morning, taking the total to 304,673, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s the highest daily increase since April 18, but still well below peak levels of almost 7,000.

There were 21 new fatalities, lifting the overall number of deaths to 9,554

German cases have ticked up since August, similar to trends across the region. Initially, returning vacationers sparked increased infections, but now family and work gatherings are fuelling flare-ups.

Officials have warned that containment measures will continue to affect daily life into next year, even if a vaccine becomes available. Health Minister Jens Spahn bemoaned the lack of adherence to existing rules, especially in Berlin where images circulated over the weekend of people mingling without face masks.

The country’s reproduction factor -- the average number of people infected by one person with the virus -- inched lower to 1.21 on Monday from 1.23 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the country’s RKI public health institute. A reading above 1.0 indicates that the disease is spreading.

The president of the German institute responsible for vaccines said Tuesday he is hopeful that several will be available in early 2021 to help stem the pandemic.

“But we have to remember that initially there will only be a limited amount” and distribution will have to be prioritized, Klaus Cichutek, head of the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute, said in an interview with ZDF television. “And we mustn’t forget that there will also be certain logistical problems” such as having to transport and store vaccines at extremely low temperatures.