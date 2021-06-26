Germany: Three dead, several injured in Wuerzburg stabbing attack

At least three people were killed while six others were injured in a stabbing attack on Friday in Germany's Wuerzburg town, where a young man went on a murderous spree with a knife. The perpetrator was only brought down after the police overpowered him using a firearm and shot him in the leg, officials told the German newspaper 'Bild'. However, no further details were divulged regarding the incident on part of the police, except that the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, videos of the incident went viral on social media, which seemed to confirm the stabbing attack around Weuerzberg's central Barbarossaplatz. Eyewitnesses who were present at the spot were quick on their feet and captured parts of the incident live on their electronic devices, instantly uploading the clips on the internet. A few of the clips showed the suspected perpetrator seemingly holding the knife being warded off by other men holding chairs until police arrived. Another video appeared to show blood on the ground.

The police, however, confirmed the death count and the fact that a number of people had been left injured in the stabbing attack, news agency Reuters stated in its report on the incident. Lower Franconia police also took to its official handle on Twitter and ruled out any indications of a 'second suspect'.

"The attacker was overpowered after police used a firearm," the post read, "There are no indications of a second suspect. There is NO danger to the population."

Local news organisations in Germany debated whether there was an unknown motive behind the seemingly random stabbing attack. However, the police ruled out any possibilities of a major cabal, according to Reuters. A reporter for the ARD public television claimed he had been told by the police that there were no indications of a terrorist motive behind the attack.

Wuerzburg is a city of some 130,000 people southeast of Frankfurt.



