Germany witnesses its highest single day spike in Covid-19 infections

Germany witnesses its highest single day spike in Covid-19 infections

Earlier highest single day spike was recorded on March 28 with 6294 cases while Thursday’s tally showed 6638 cases identified in a single day.

world Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:04 IST
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C
Berlin
In an effort to fight the increasing cases in Germany, Chancellor Merkel has made face masks mandatory across many places. In Picture - People wearing protective face masks walk in the pedestrian area in the city of Dortmund, western Germany.
In an effort to fight the increasing cases in Germany, Chancellor Merkel has made face masks mandatory across many places. In Picture - People wearing protective face masks walk in the pedestrian area in the city of Dortmund, western Germany.(AFP)
         

Germany posted a record daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, adding 6,638 cases and bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 341,223, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

Germany’s previous record daily increase was 6,294 on March 28, according to RKI data.

Thursday’s tally showed the reported death toll rose by 33 to 9,710.

By European standards, Germany has experienced relatively low infection and death rates so far during the pandemic, but new daily cases have jumped in recent weeks and Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned there could be 19,200 infections per day if current trends continue.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

