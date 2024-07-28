Ghana's main opposition party launched its presidential campaign Saturday, five months ahead of the December 7 vote, with a rally in its Tamale stronghold in the north. Ghana's opposition NDC kicks off presidential campaign

John Mahama, the country's former president and leader of the National Democratic Congress together with vice-presidential running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, addressed thousands of supporters.

He promised them would eradicate corruption and create jobs for the youth if elected.

"Ghana must change course on December 7," he added. "We cannot solve the crisis we have with the same people who caused the crisis."

The rally was enlivened with the sounds of vuvuzelas, drumming and dancing.

Supporters dressed in the party's red, white, black, and green colours waved flags and held placards backing Mahama or denouncing current President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Citing what he said were youth unemployment levels of 14 percent, Mahama told the crowd: "The youth of this country don't have four years to waste.

"They are in a hurry to create the opportunity that will let them live dignified lives."

Criticising the government's handling of the economy, he added: "Our first priority is going to be job creation for the teeming youth of this country."

Mahama also pledged to strengthen state institutions against corruption.

"Those who have engaged in scandals and acts of corruption, we shall investigate you and let the law take its course," he promised.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the first woman vice presidential candidate of a major political party in Ghana, promised to empower women through targeted development programmes.

"We are going to set up a Women's Development Bank to empower women and will target about one million women without asking for collateral with no interest," she said.

Mahama will be running against the ruling New Patriotic Party 's candidate, Mahamudu Bawumia.

Both hail from the north of the country, far from the capital Accra in the south, creating a regional dynamic in this year's elections.

Ghana is grappling with its worst economic crisis in years, compounded by a $3 billion-loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

The NPP and the NDC dominate Ghana's political landscape, both parties having strong regional bases.

Sitting president Akufo-Addo will step down after having served his two terms, the most the constitution permits. He has led the country since 2017.

Mahama lost to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

