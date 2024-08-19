Ghana's ruling New Patriotic Party on Sunday launched its manifesto in a vibrant event in Takoradi, as the party gears up for a fierce battle in December's politically charged elections. Ghana's ruling party launches manifesto

The party's presidential candidate, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, unveiled the document, which places a strong emphasis on job creation and economic development.

"Our vision is clear," Bawumia to enthusiastic supporters decked out in the NPP's signature red, white, and blue.

"We will create jobs, empower the youth, provide tax amnesty, and unleash the potential of the private sector to drive Ghana's economic transformation.

"We are the party of jobs, and under our government, every Ghanaian who wants to work will find the opportunity to do so."

The event drew a significant crowd, including high-ranking party officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and President Nana Akufo-Addo, who is set to step down after serving the maximum two terms in office.

Unemployment is one of the country's most pressing problems.

With young people making up a significant portion of the electorate, the NPP is aiming to appeal to young voters by promising more opportunities and a brighter future.

"We know the challenges our youth face, and we are committed to tackling unemployment head-on," said Bawumia.

The manifesto also highlights a tax amnesty programme designed to encourage businesses to comply with tax regulations without facing penalties.

This, "will bring more businesses into the formal economy, increase government revenue, and ultimately, create more jobs", said Bawumia.

Bawumia also promised to expand access to education and improve infrastructure.

"We will ensure that every child, no matter where they come from, has access to quality education. This is not just a promise it is a commitment we will fulfil."

Some observers, however, remain sceptical.

For Joshua Jebuntie Zaato, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, party manifestos are "shopping lists" that often go unfulfilled.

"Political parties tend to promise the moon during campaigns, but the reality of governance often limits what can actually be delivered," he told AFP.

The NPP is seeking an unprecedented third consecutive term in office, but faces a formidable challenge from the opposition National Democratic Congress , led by former president John Mahama.

Mahama is determined to reclaim power. Both Bawumia and Mahama hail from northern Ghana, adding a regional dimension to the contest.

Ghana, one of West Africa's stable democracies, faces significant economic challenges, including a $3 billion-loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund after an economic downturn in 2022 resulted in record-high 54-percent inflation.

