Give me a break, man: US president lashes out at reporter

Published on Feb 17, 2023 06:17 PM IST

After the president addressed the press on the shootdown of suspected Chinese spy balloons in recent days, several reporters posed questions to him.

President Joe Biden speaks about the Chinese surveillance balloon and other unidentified objects shot down by the US military.(AP)
ByShobhit Gupta

United States President Joe Biden on Friday (Indian time) lashed out at a reporter after he asked about being potentially compromised by his family’s business ties in China.

After the president addressed the press on the shootdown of suspected Chinese spy balloons in recent days, several reporters posed questions to him. "Is your ability to deal with China compromised by your family's business relationships in China, President Biden?" the reporter asked. To this, Biden turned his head to the reporter and said, "Give me a break, man" with a contemptuous laugh.

Another reporter asked him to respond to the criticism over the US response to the Chinese balloon. To this, the president advised the reporter and others who were more "polite" to see him later in his office. "You can come to my office and ask a question where we have more polite people", he said before walking away.

Some reporters could even be heard grumbling over the mic. Someone can be heard saying, "That doesn’t help our right to have information from the president", a local news outlet report said.

Biden during his briefing said, "The three devices that were brought down following the Chinese spy balloon are likely to be from private entities and are not thought to be connected to China".

Fighter jets shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon flying across the country from Alaska to South Carolina on February 4.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, holds a 10% stake in the China-backed BHR Partners, a private equity firm through Skaneateles LLC, a company named for his mother's hometown in New York, the report added.

Story Saved
