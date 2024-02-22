Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Wednesday, February 21, 2024 HT Image

_____

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds breaking;90;78;A shower in places;91;80;SSW;11;78%;60%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;75;66;Sunny and pleasant;76;66;NW;12;58%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;59;43;Mostly sunny;62;41;WNW;6;69%;28%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;61;45;Partly sunny, mild;70;60;SW;7;54%;27%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;50;47;A little p.m. rain;55;40;WSW;19;92%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;39;32;A bit of a.m. snow;35;21;SSE;10;67%;63%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;52;34;Mostly sunny;50;31;NE;7;61%;25%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, but frigid;4;-24;Bitterly cold;0;-19;ESE;6;60%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;97;76;Very hot;101;79;NE;7;42%;27%;10

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;56;48;Mostly sunny;60;48;SSW;6;70%;39%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;Mostly cloudy;76;62;SSW;7;62%;24%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;68;47;Sunny and nice;72;49;ENE;6;46%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;97;69;A t-storm or two;93;74;SE;5;76%;70%;10

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;92;69;Hazy sunshine;92;64;E;5;40%;1%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;92;81;Mostly cloudy;93;82;S;8;64%;26%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;57;51;Milder;64;49;WSW;8;69%;87%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cold;32;25;Mostly cloudy;36;21;NW;4;32%;44%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or two;52;38;Becoming cloudy;63;50;SSE;8;47%;19%;3

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;52;45;Cloudy;54;44;SSW;10;84%;70%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Cooler;71;51;A few showers;72;49;SE;8;62%;74%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A morning shower;77;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;NNW;8;74%;67%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;54;38;Cloudy and mild;55;47;S;9;64%;78%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Rain and drizzle;48;45;P.M. rain, windy;55;40;WSW;16;93%;86%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a shower;53;31;Partly sunny, mild;57;38;S;9;65%;5%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;53;39;Cloudy and mild;56;49;SSW;10;60%;44%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, warm;88;72;Turning cloudy, warm;89;72;E;10;60%;27%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Turning cloudy, hot;93;64;Humid;84;70;ENE;7;73%;60%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain;48;41;A shower or two;44;38;NNE;17;73%;87%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and beautiful;70;52;Mostly cloudy;72;55;NE;10;51%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;74;53;Partly sunny;74;61;SSE;14;57%;2%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Humid;86;61;Mostly sunny;85;63;NNW;5;57%;2%;10

Chennai, India;Hazy and hot;91;75;Hazy and hot;95;80;SSE;8;65%;3%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;65;41;Cooler;48;36;NW;9;76%;41%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Humid;90;78;Humid with some sun;90;77;S;7;73%;33%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;A few showers;46;39;Rain and drizzle;46;40;SSE;9;92%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;81;70;Very warm;86;70;NNE;14;42%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;80;63;Mostly sunny;77;49;N;12;41%;5%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny and hot;93;79;Hot, an a.m. shower;93;81;NE;12;66%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy;79;55;Hazy;75;49;NE;5;53%;25%;5

Denver, United States;Sunny intervals;64;31;Rain and snow shower;49;27;WSW;7;54%;59%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing and hot;92;68;Heavy p.m. showers;90;68;SSE;11;65%;93%;6

Dili, East Timor;Couple of t-storms;91;75;A morning shower;88;76;NE;7;77%;74%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;59;39;Cooler;46;37;WSW;14;74%;10%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and chilly;42;30;Partly sunny;46;29;NNE;8;60%;21%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Turning sunny, mild;67;60;Inc. clouds;67;55;W;15;72%;67%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hazy sun, hot, humid;92;74;Clearing, very warm;86;72;SE;9;76%;56%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;91;57;Sunshine and warm;88;61;ENE;6;37%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;71;53;Mostly sunny;77;57;SSE;8;64%;2%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Flurries and squalls;37;32;An afternoon shower;37;34;SE;8;90%;56%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;95;77;SE;8;57%;6%;10

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;81;69;Showers around;81;64;E;7;72%;76%;3

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;79;69;Partly sunny;81;70;ENE;11;62%;29%;4

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;94;69;Hazy sunshine;94;67;WNW;7;31%;0%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Becoming cloudy;72;42;Sunlit, not as warm;66;39;N;7;42%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;49;38;Sunny;57;42;S;7;61%;3%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;WSW;9;74%;56%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;84;74;Hazy sunshine;86;75;N;10;54%;4%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and warm;88;59;A shower and t-storm;83;62;N;8;55%;70%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;43;19;Sunny, but chilly;37;14;SSW;5;57%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;82;64;Hazy sunshine;86;57;WNW;8;21%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. shower;68;46;A shower in the p.m.;62;39;NNW;4;61%;97%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy and hot;99;67;Warm, turning breezy;98;73;N;15;22%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain tapering off;41;35;Cloudy and mild;50;40;S;10;76%;55%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Strong morning winds;84;71;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNE;7;55%;1%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy and hot;95;76;A morning t-storm;92;76;WSW;6;74%;94%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy;91;72;Hazy and humid;90;69;SSW;9;67%;10%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray t-shower;92;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;NNW;4;72%;89%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;54;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;40;SW;7;45%;36%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid, a p.m. shower;95;80;A t-storm around;90;81;SW;9;80%;53%;5

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;83;72;High clouds;83;72;SSE;9;71%;23%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;67;53;A little p.m. rain;64;51;NW;10;89%;61%;1

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;53;49;A couple of showers;53;39;SW;17;85%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;An afternoon shower;65;50;Partly sunny;65;48;NNE;6;70%;4%;4

Luanda, Angola;Hot, becoming breezy;94;75;A t-storm around;88;79;SSE;7;76%;81%;6

Madrid, Spain;Overcast, a shower;59;48;An afternoon shower;56;40;WNW;12;80%;83%;1

Male, Maldives;A couple of t-storms;89;81;Partly sunny, humid;90;82;NNE;10;73%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Clearing and hot;93;78;Partly sunny and hot;95;80;ESE;6;57%;14%;9

Manila, Philippines;Partial sunshine;90;75;Mostly sunny;92;76;ENE;8;59%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny, windy, warm;91;72;Very windy, very hot;98;62;S;25;39%;78%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Plenty of sunshine;79;49;Plenty of sunshine;84;50;NW;6;18%;0%;9

Miami, United States;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;Sunny and nice;74;60;S;8;66%;25%;6

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. snow;35;33;A morning shower;41;37;SSE;8;95%;82%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;100;78;High clouds, windy;92;80;ENE;19;67%;61%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;82;65;Mostly cloudy;84;69;NE;10;67%;8%;8

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;38;31;Cloudy;39;34;S;8;74%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;27;23;Cloudy;32;29;S;8;87%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;84;75;Hazy sunshine;86;72;NW;8;52%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Very warm;90;56;Breezy, not as hot;83;60;NE;15;56%;26%;7

New York, United States;Mostly cloudy;41;32;Mostly cloudy;45;40;SSE;8;69%;88%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;66;47;Partly sunny;66;46;W;8;65%;8%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Very cold;1;-10;Frigid;-3;-25;S;10;65%;17%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain this morning;53;45;Rain;48;41;N;9;79%;100%;1

Oslo, Norway;Inc. clouds;38;30;Showers around;42;39;ESE;7;89%;98%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;41;32;A little a.m. rain;41;33;SSE;8;81%;97%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Humid with some sun;87;81;Humid;91;77;NW;8;79%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Windy this morning;93;73;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;NNW;11;63%;27%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;91;72;Partly sunny;89;75;ENE;9;66%;9%;8

Paris, France;Rain this afternoon;51;49;Afternoon rain;55;41;WSW;18;87%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Cooler;84;61;Breezy in the a.m.;90;65;ESE;12;34%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;S;7;52%;7%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy this morning;87;75;Rain and a t-storm;84;74;ENE;11;62%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Humid;84;62;Sunny and less humid;85;61;SE;6;56%;2%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or two;51;44;Showers around;52;46;SSW;14;70%;73%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cloudy, snow, colder;35;29;Becoming cloudy;37;19;NE;5;71%;16%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;60;44;A couple of showers;67;44;NNE;5;71%;94%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny, nice and warm;77;47;Not as warm;70;57;WSW;7;80%;77%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;78;E;7;69%;83%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;36;30;An afternoon flurry;38;27;NNE;9;69%;70%;1

Riga, Latvia;Snow and rain;40;33;Low clouds breaking;42;38;SE;9;89%;56%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm or two;85;76;A t-storm or two;88;79;N;5;75%;74%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;71;54;Hazy sun;80;58;SE;10;34%;2%;6

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;64;39;Cloudy;61;52;SSE;9;68%;39%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with a flurry;30;28;Cloudy;37;35;SSE;5;87%;34%;0

San Francisco, United States;A shower or two;59;47;Partly sunny;60;47;NE;7;76%;3%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy;77;62;Breezy in the a.m.;81;64;ENE;12;55%;9%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;86;74;Rain and drizzle;79;69;NNW;13;72%;60%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;80;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;SW;7;48%;1%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;83;50;Sunshine and nice;80;48;E;7;36%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;83;58;Rain and drizzle;68;53;SW;8;71%;73%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Heavy p.m. showers;82;66;Mostly sunny;87;63;N;10;56%;2%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;61;49;Showers around;59;44;NW;10;97%;96%;1

Seattle, United States;Showers;51;45;Low clouds may break;56;38;NNE;6;72%;31%;1

Seoul, South Korea;An icy mix;38;31;Morning flurries;37;28;ENE;9;79%;66%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;45;37;Rain and drizzle;39;36;NNW;11;85%;84%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A t-storm or two;91;78;NE;6;70%;74%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;48;32;Sunshine and mild;58;31;SE;3;57%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;82;72;Showers around;84;72;N;8;72%;86%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain/snow showers;42;34;Rain and drizzle;40;37;SSE;9;93%;92%;0

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;80;70;Humid;85;74;N;11;69%;4%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very warm;82;70;Not as warm;71;58;ENE;9;81%;55%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;33;31;A morning shower;39;35;SSE;13;87%;52%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;37;27;Partly sunny, chilly;42;30;ESE;5;64%;28%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;54;38;Cloudy and cooler;46;37;SSE;8;78%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Partial sunshine;54;43;A shower in the a.m.;58;44;SE;8;43%;57%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;69;53;Mostly sunny;67;52;NNE;6;66%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;66;37;Mostly sunny, nice;64;43;SE;6;54%;48%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;44;Chilly with rain;46;39;NNE;15;86%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sun;45;39;A morning shower;44;32;NNW;8;83%;45%;1

Tripoli, Libya;A brief p.m. shower;59;51;An afternoon shower;63;51;NW;9;78%;50%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;63;47;Partly sunny;66;51;SSE;6;65%;2%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-2;-33;Turning cloudy, cold;12;-5;ESE;6;56%;21%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Showers;51;46;A morning shower;52;40;N;4;83%;67%;2

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;56;35;Cloudy;54;46;WSW;5;66%;89%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;99;71;Very hot;101;73;WNW;5;44%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;37;35;Rain and drizzle;43;39;SSE;7;89%;78%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;45;38;A morning shower;48;45;S;9;78%;80%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;64;54;Warmer;72;63;N;10;62%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;91;67;Clouds and sun;93;67;SW;7;56%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and mild;51;34;Mild with some sun;49;35;NE;4;52%;64%;4

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather