IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Global reduction to increase 10-fold to meet Paris Agreement goals, study says
The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.(AP)
The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.(AP)
world news

Global reduction to increase 10-fold to meet Paris Agreement goals, study says

The researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, Stanford University in the US and the Global Carbon Project examined the progress
READ FULL STORY
PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST

Sixty-four countries reduced their fossil carbon-dioxide emissions during the period between 2016 and 2019, but the rate of global reduction needs to increase tenfold to meet the Paris Agreement goals to fight climate change, according to a study.

The researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, Stanford University in the US and the Global Carbon Project examined the progress in cutting fossil CO2 emissions since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015.

The findings, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, show the need for far greater ambition ahead of the important UN climate summit in Glasgow, UK, in November.

"Countries' efforts to cut CO2 emissions since the Paris Agreement are starting to pay off, but actions are not large-scale enough yet and emissions are still increasing in way too many countries," said Corinne Le Quere, Royal Society Professor at UEA.

"The drop in CO2 emissions from responses to Covid-19 highlights the scale of actions and of international adherence needed to tackle climate change," Le Quere, who led the study, said.

The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.

They explained that emissions decreased in 64 countries during 2016-2019, they increased in 150 countries.

According to the study, Global carbon emissions grew by 0.21 billion tonnes of CO2 per year during 2016-2019 compared to 2011-2015.

Also read: Scientists warn of rebound after record 7% fall in global emissions

The researchers noted that in 2020, confinement measures to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic cut global emissions by 2.6 billion tonnes of CO2, about 7 per cent below 2019 levels.

They explained that 2020 is a 'pause button' that cannot realistically continue while the world overwhelmingly relies on fossil fuels.

Confinement policies are neither a sustainable nor desirable solution to the climate crisis, according to the researchers.

They noted that annual cuts of 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 are needed throughout the 2020s and beyond to avoid exceeding global warming within the range 1.5 degrees Celsius to well below 2 degrees Celsius, the ambition of the UN Paris Agreement.

The world has warmed by over 1 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution because of emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities, the researchers said.

According the study, of the 36 high-income countries, 25 saw their emissions decrease during 2016-2019 compared to 2011-2015, including the US, the European Union, and the UK.

The team noted that emissions decreased even when accounting for the carbon footprint of imported goods produced in other countries.

The research shows that 30 out of 99 upper-middle income countries also saw their emissions decrease during 2016-2019 compared to 2011-2015.

This suggests that actions to reduce emissions are now in motion in many countries worldwide, the researchers said.

Mexico is a notable example in that group, while China's emissions increased 0.4 per cent, much less than the 6.2 per cent annual growth of 2011-2015, they said.

The growing number of climate change laws and policies appear to have played a key role in curbing the growth in emissions during 2016-2019, the researchers said, adding that there are now more than 2000 climate laws and policies worldwide.

They noted that a full bounce-back in 2021 to previous CO2 emission levels appears unlikely.

However, the researchers said unless the Covid-19 recovery directs investments in clean energy and the green economy, emissions will likely start increasing again within a few years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
carbon dioxide emission paris agreement on climate change
Close
The #MeToo movement began in 2017 in the United States after accusations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.(AP)
The #MeToo movement began in 2017 in the United States after accusations of sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood.(AP)
world news

#MeWho? Global firms lag on sex harassment, women-friendly policy: Report

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:54 PM IST
The report also highlighted the problems mothers routinely face juggling paid work and a rota of home duties, a struggle exacerbated by the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.(AP)
Before going to a demonstration this week, she listed her blood type on her Facebook page, her phone number, and said her organs were available for donation if anything were to happen to her.(AP)
world news

With wish to donate organs, Kyal Sin, 19, dies fighting military rule in Myanmar

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:40 PM IST
The young dance enthusiast joined hundreds of thousands across the country calling for the release of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the military took over on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.(AP)
The researchers noted that the annual cuts of 0.16 billion tonnes of CO2 are only 10 per cent of the 1-2 billion tonnes of CO2 cuts that are needed globally every year to tackle climate change.(AP)
world news

Global reduction to increase 10-fold to meet Paris Agreement goals, study says

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The researchers at the University of East Anglia (UEA), UK, Stanford University in the US and the Global Carbon Project examined the progress
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters walk with makeshift shields ahead of a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo )
Anti-coup protesters walk with makeshift shields ahead of a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo )
world news

'I will shoot whoever I see': Myanmar soldiers use TikTok to threaten protesters

Posted by Kanishka Sarkar | Reuters, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Already growing fast in Myanmar, TikTok saw a strong rise in downloads after the military banned Facebook last month. It is in the top 20 most downloaded apps in Myanmar, according to industry data.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walk in the centre of Warsaw, Poland. (REUTERS)
People wearing protective masks amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) walk in the centre of Warsaw, Poland. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid cases rising again in Europe, says WHO

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:39 PM IST
"We are seeing a resurgence in central and Eastern Europe. New cases are also on the rise in several western European countries where rates were already high," WHO Europe's regional director Hans Kluge told a news conference.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson &amp; Johnson said that the vaccine uses an inactivated non-infective adenovirus vector and there is no fetal tissue in the vaccine.(AP)
Johnson & Johnson said that the vaccine uses an inactivated non-infective adenovirus vector and there is no fetal tissue in the vaccine.(AP)
world news

US bishops discouraging Catholics from getting J&J Covid-19 shot. Here’s why

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • Last week, the US FDA issued emergency use authorisation for the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police in Iceland close the road approaching an area where the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates meet, near the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday.(AFP Photo)
Police in Iceland close the road approaching an area where the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates meet, near the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Wednesday.(AFP Photo)
world news

Iceland records over 18,000 quakes in a week, eruptions could be imminent

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:01 PM IST
The most powerful earthquake in recent days of magnitude 5.6 struck Iceland's Reykjanes region on February 24. Five more were recorded on the same day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Policeman stands behind a banner reading "if this line is crossed, Myanmar police force will fire with live ammunition" during a protest against the military coup.(REUTERS)
Policeman stands behind a banner reading "if this line is crossed, Myanmar police force will fire with live ammunition" during a protest against the military coup.(REUTERS)
world news

3 Myanmar police seek refuge in India rather than carry out junta's orders

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:57 PM IST
India is already home to thousands of refugees from Myanmar, including ethnic Chin people and Rohingya who fled the southeast Asian country during previous bouts of violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters hide behind shields as polices use tear gas during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on March 4, 2021. (AP)
Anti-coup protesters hide behind shields as polices use tear gas during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar on March 4, 2021. (AP)
world news

Myanmar protesters, undaunted by killings, march again

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:54 PM IST
New protests were held in at least three areas of Yangon, the country's largest city, that have been scenes of violence for the past few days. Police again used force to try to disperse the crowds, according to social media accounts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington to unveil a proposed Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act.(AP)
Rep. Pramila Jayapal speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington to unveil a proposed Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act.(AP)
world news

Pramila Jayapal named vice chair of a key congressional subcommittee

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Chennai-born Jayapal will oversee the subcommittee’s urgent work on antitrust, big tech, reining in anti-competitive behaviour, and helping prevent monopolistic practices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greek-born Philip, who turns 100 in June, has required hospital treatment several times in the last decade for a recurrence of a bladder infection.(AP / File Photo)
Greek-born Philip, who turns 100 in June, has required hospital treatment several times in the last decade for a recurrence of a bladder infection.(AP / File Photo)
world news

Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, says palace

Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not Covid-19-related, infection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 16, 2009 shows Newly named goodwill ambassador of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) French fashion designer Pierre Cardin delivering a speech during the opening session of the World Food Day at the FAO headquarters in Rome. - French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died on December 29, 2020 aged 98, his family told AFP. Cardin who was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on October 16, 2009 shows Newly named goodwill ambassador of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) French fashion designer Pierre Cardin delivering a speech during the opening session of the World Food Day at the FAO headquarters in Rome. - French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, hailed for his visionary creations but also for bringing stylish clothes to the masses, died on December 29, 2020 aged 98, his family told AFP. Cardin who was born in Italy in 1922 but emigrated to France as a small child, died in a hospital in Neuilly in the west of Paris, his family said. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)(AFP)
world news

World food price index rises in February for ninth month running: FAO

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • The Food and Agriculture Organization's food price index, which measures monthly changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy products, meat and sugar, averaged 116.0 points last month versus a slightly revised 113.2 in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This is part of our regular rebalancing activities. We continue to have strong confidence in our investments in the Taiwan market," a GIC spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.(Image via Twitter)
"This is part of our regular rebalancing activities. We continue to have strong confidence in our investments in the Taiwan market," a GIC spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters.(Image via Twitter)
world news

Singapore's GIC cashes in on Taiwan stock boom: Sources

Reuters, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:16 PM IST
Last year the index rose almost 23%, outperforming a 16% rise for Japan and nearly 14% gain for China, Taiwan's largest trading partner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli(Reuters file)
Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli(Reuters file)
world news

Nepal signs peace agreement with communist rebel group

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The government agreed to lift a ban on the group, release all their party members and supporters in jail and drop all legal cases against them, while the group agreed to give up all violence and resolve any issues through peaceful dialogue, the government said in a statement after peace talks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The new guidance was issued jointly by regulators in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland.(AP)
The new guidance was issued jointly by regulators in the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland.(AP)
world news

UK, 4 other countries to fast-track modified Covid-19 vaccines

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:35 PM IST
Previously authorized vaccines that are modified to target new variants “will not need a brand new approval or lengthy' clinical studies,” Britain's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP