Global weekly Covid cases dropped by 21%: WHO in latest report- 10 points
Since the end of March, the number of new Covid cases and deaths have been declining, the WHO has said in its latest epidemiological update. Some parts of SouthEast Asia and Africa have been witnessing a fresh spike, it underlines. In the two years of pandemic, more than 500 million confirmed cases and over six million Covid deaths have been registered. With the drop in cases bringing a slight relief, focus still remains on Germany, Italy and France and China where Shanghai and Beijing have been struggling to balance Covid surge and curbs.
Here are the latest global updates on Covid:
1. "During the week of (April) 18 through April 24, over 4.5 million cases and over 15 000 deaths were reported, decreases of 21 per cent and 20 per cent respectively, as compared to the previous week," the WHO's latest update read.
2. A surge, however, in the new weekly cases was reported from "the regions of the Americas (+9 per cent) and the African Region (+32 per cent), and the number of new weekly deaths increased in the South-East Asia Region (+41 per cent), due to a delay in reporting of deaths from India, and in the Africa Region (+110 per cent)," the report further highlighted.
3. In a big relief for Shanghai's 12-million plus population, locals can now leave homes as curbs were eased, news agency Reuters reported. China's financial hub also emerged as the Covid epicenter in the last few weeks as it battled the worst-ever outbreak amid the pandemic. "The number of people in the sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen," Zhao Dandan, deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, told a media briefing.
4. Meanwhile, according to another Reuters report, Chinese capital Beijing closed more gyms, malls, cinemas and apartment blocks on Friday, with authorities ramping up contact tracing.
5. Germany, Italy and France are yet to see a remarkable drop in Covid cases. France had reported more than 70,000 new cases on Wednesday. The next day, it had over 67,000 confirmed cases, according to the WHO data.
6. In Germany, between 3 January 2020 and 28 April 2022, there have been 24,609,159 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 135,078 deaths, says the world health body. In the week between April 18-April 25, over 3.6 lakh confirmed Covid cases were recorded, according to the WHO tally.
7. In Italy, another European country that has faced a surge, the WHO said that over 88,000 confirmed cases were registered by Thursday. In the April 18-25 week, over 2 lakh Covid cases were reported.
8. Face masks will continue to be mandatory in public transport of the country, the health minister was quoted as saying in reports.
9. Taiwan reported that the daily number of confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases had topped 10,000 for the first time, in line with predictions, and the health minister said infections would continue to rise.
10. Africa is seeing a spike, driven by doubling of cases in South Africa.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Shanghai loosens lockdown norms as Covid eases, over 12 million can leave homes
The authorities in Shanghai said on Friday the city's 12.38 million residents, almost half the population of China's financial hub, can now leave their homes as they are now in lower-risk areas. By April 28, the number of people unable to leave home has been reduced by 6.6 million, said deputy director of Shanghai's health commission, Zhao Dandan, adding the number of people in sealed and controlled zones has clearly fallen.
US continues its engagement with India over Ukraine war, says White House
The United States said that it is engaging with India over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, adding that the talks will continue in next month's Quad summit in Japan. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the US and India have held multiple talks over ways to support Ukranians during the war, including discussions on sanctions and assistance, news agency PTI reported. The meeting coincides with US President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo.
Dell founder's intriguing '1/137...' takeover post gets Elon Musk response
Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell triggered an internet frenzy on Friday with his tweet on Elon Musk's Twitter buyout. “Here are the similarities and differences between @elonmusk take private of @Twitter and our @Dell take private in 2013 and @EMC take private in 2016. 1/137," Dell tweeted. After merger, the company is now known as Dell Technologies. Musk said in a tweet that there are "no further TSLA sales planned after today."
British Virgin Islands officials charged in drug conspiracy
The premier of the British Virgin Islands and the director of the Caribbean territory's ports were arrested Thursday on drug smuggling charges in South Florida, federal officials said. Premier Andrew Alturo Fahie and Managing Director Oleanvine Maynard were arrested by US Drug Enforcement Administration agents at Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport and charged with conspiracy to import cocaine and conspiracy to launder money, according to a criminal complaint.
Revived by US for Ukraine, 'Lend Lease' act explained. It helped defeat Hitler
Intending to easily export military equipment to Ukraine, which has entered its third month of conflict, the United States Congress has revived the "Lend-Lease” act that helped defeat German dictator Adolf Hitler during the Second World War. A report by news agency Reuters said that the US Congress passed the "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act of 2022" by 417 to 10 on Thursday, three weeks after it sailed through the Senate with unanimous support.
