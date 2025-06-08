'Go home': Local's response to pro-Khalistan parade in Canada goes viral | Video

As the Khalistan movement continues in Canada, a video of a parade of Khalistan supporters in Vancouver made went viral on social media. In the video, posted by Canada-based investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan, a local Canadian man was heard responding to the parade by stating “no one cares.” A parade organised by Khalistan supporters was seen in Canada's Vancouver(AFP/OLI SCARFF)

This video comes after Bezirgan alleged that he was “surrounded and threatened” by a group of Khalistan supporters, who also snatched his phone, while he filmed filming their weekend rally in downtown Vancouver.

ALSO READ | ‘Still shaking’: Canada journalist alleges assault by Khalistanis, shares ordeal

In the video, Khalistan supporters are seen carrying out a rally. Along with Khalistan flags, a Pakistani flag was also spotted during the rally.

In response to the rally, the local man was heard saying “go home, no one cares.”

The supporters in the video can also be seen carrying an effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while chanting - “Who killed Canadian citizens? Indian government.”

In May 2025, India lodged strong protest with the Canadian High Commission after an anti-India parade was held in Toronto. During this parade, effigies of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were paraded.

During these Khalsa day celebrations, Khalistan supporters also carried out floats with pro-Khalistan propaganda, pro-Pakistan banners and imagery targeting Indian leaders. The parade was condemned by several Indo-Canadian groups as well.

In 2024, a float symbolising the assassination of Indira Gandhi was also carried out by Khalistan supporters. This parade was met with condemnation from the Canadian High Commissioner Cameron McKay.

Indo-Canada ties jolted by Khalistan movement

Due to the Khalistan movement in Canada, ties between India and Ottawa have also hit a snag. Last year, the rise in anti-India activities due to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, prompted India and Canada to carry out a tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats.

Tensions between India and Canada increased after the killing of Nijjar, as Khalistani supporters alleged the involvement of the Indian government. This allegation was then highlighted at a global stage after former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of carrying out covert operations on Canadian soil, including the killing of Nijjar.

The Indian government has denied any involvement and called on Canada to share the “evidence and credible allegations” they had against New Delhi.