Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day 2020

Google Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day 2020

The struggle for gender equality and labor movements from both this century and the 1900s are depicted through multi-coloured layers in the Google Doodle video.

world Updated: Mar 08, 2020 05:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The mandala’s black-and-white central layer outlines the struggle of the previous millennia. The colored layer celebrates the struggle for equal right for women in the present day.
The mandala's black-and-white central layer outlines the struggle of the previous millennia. The colored layer celebrates the struggle for equal right for women in the present day. (Screengrab/YouTube)
         

An animated video highlighting the achievements of women around the world is this year’s theme for Google’s International Women’s Day 2020 doodle.

The struggle for gender equality and labor movements from both this century and the 1900s are depicted through multi-coloured layers in the video which Google’s guest artists Julie Wilkinson and Joyanne Horscroft from London have highlighted through a 3D-paper mandala animation.

The black-and-white layer in the first part of the video highlights the suffragette movement and movements in which women sought for equal rights in labor during 1800s to the early-nineties.

The second part of the video which is a colorful outer layer signifies the struggle for gender equality and fight for changes to the status quo of women during 1990s to present day.

The Google Doodle pays tribute to the continuous struggle women have gone through and still do as they question societal norms and reclaim their spaces.

Animated by Zurich-based guest animators Marion Willam & Daphne Abderhalden from DRASTIK GmbH the Google Doodle video celebrates the fight for gender equality and legacy of equal rights for women.

A Happy International Women’s Day to everyone out there.

