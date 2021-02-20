Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure
Google has fired a leader of its artificial intelligence ethics team in the fallout from the recent departure of another former employee involved in the same field.
The internet company confirmed the firing on Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.
The firing comes a month after Mitchell also vented on Twitter about the handling of her former colleague, Timnit Gebru, who parted ways with Google late last year. Gebru, a Black woman, said she was fired in a dispute over a research paper, while Google said it had accepted her resignation.
Hundreds of Google employees have signed an online petition protested Gebru's departure. Mitchell, though, was even more outspoken in a January 19 tweet that insinuated that a meeting company CEO Sundar Pichai had scheduled with the leaders of historically Black colleges and universities was merely window dressing.
Google said Mitchell was fired after an internal investigation concluded she had broken multiple company policies. The violations included the unauthorized removal of confidential company documents and other private information about its employees, according to Google's statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain’s next answer to Covid-19 is to prepare to live with it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 Taiwanese military intelligence officers held on espionage charges
- The quartet were charged with developing a spying network and collecting confidential information for Beijing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US' re-entry into Paris Climate Agreement a 'day of hope', says UN chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neera Tanden’s nomination as Joe Biden’s budget czar in jeopardy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Major emitters need to step up, says Kerry after US rejoins Paris Agreement
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Social Justice Day: Covid-19 has worsened existing inequalities, says UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape claims linked to Australian parliament widen with new case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian-American Congressman to remove country quota for work-based Green Card
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bolsonaro appoints army reserve general to head Petrobras
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia says Facebook ‘Back at the Table’ after blocking pages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox