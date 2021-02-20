IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure
The Google sign is shown on one of the company's office buildings in Irvine, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
The Google sign is shown on one of the company's office buildings in Irvine, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure

The internet company confirmed the firing Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mountain View
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST

Google has fired a leader of its artificial intelligence ethics team in the fallout from the recent departure of another former employee involved in the same field.

The internet company confirmed the firing on Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.

The firing comes a month after Mitchell also vented on Twitter about the handling of her former colleague, Timnit Gebru, who parted ways with Google late last year. Gebru, a Black woman, said she was fired in a dispute over a research paper, while Google said it had accepted her resignation.

Hundreds of Google employees have signed an online petition protested Gebru's departure. Mitchell, though, was even more outspoken in a January 19 tweet that insinuated that a meeting company CEO Sundar Pichai had scheduled with the leaders of historically Black colleges and universities was merely window dressing.

Google said Mitchell was fired after an internal investigation concluded she had broken multiple company policies. The violations included the unauthorized removal of confidential company documents and other private information about its employees, according to Google's statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
artificial intelligence margaret mitchell ceo sundar pichai google ceo sundar pichai
Close
The Google sign is shown on one of the company's office buildings in Irvine, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
The Google sign is shown on one of the company's office buildings in Irvine, California, U.S., October 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Google fires AI manager who protested her peer's departure

PTI, Mountain View
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The internet company confirmed the firing Friday after Margaret Mitchell announced her ouster on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine administered by Dr. Sue Clarke at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mitcham Lane Baptist Church in south London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)(AP)
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan receives his first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine administered by Dr. Sue Clarke at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mitcham Lane Baptist Church in south London, Friday Feb. 19, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)(AP)
world news

Britain’s next answer to Covid-19 is to prepare to live with it

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:53 AM IST
After vaccinating more people than anywhere else in Europe, the country hit hardest by Covid-19 is planning to make mass testing a part of daily life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Taiwanese former colonels were recruited by a Chinese national security official in the southern province of Guangdong, the government lawyers said, and had introduced several colleagues to the official since 2012.(Reuters/For Representative Purposes)
Two Taiwanese former colonels were recruited by a Chinese national security official in the southern province of Guangdong, the government lawyers said, and had introduced several colleagues to the official since 2012.(Reuters/For Representative Purposes)
world news

4 Taiwanese military intelligence officers held on espionage charges

AFP, Taipei
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • The quartet were charged with developing a spying network and collecting confidential information for Beijing
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden re-introduced himself and the U.S. to world leaders at a pair of international conferences today, calling on industrialized democracies to partner in confronting the pandemic and climate change in a sharp departure from his predecessor's foreign policy. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while addressing the virtual Munich Security Conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden re-introduced himself and the U.S. to world leaders at a pair of international conferences today, calling on industrialized democracies to partner in confronting the pandemic and climate change in a sharp departure from his predecessor's foreign policy. Photographer: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

US' re-entry into Paris Climate Agreement a 'day of hope', says UN chief

PTI, United Nations
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:16 AM IST
On Friday, the US officially returned to the Paris climate accord, 107 days after it left at the behest of former president Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee for US President Joe Biden, appears before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on February 10, 2021. (Bloomberg)
Neera Tanden, director of the Office and Management and Budget (OMB) nominee for US President Joe Biden, appears before a Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing in Washington, DC on February 10, 2021. (Bloomberg)
world news

Neera Tanden’s nomination as Joe Biden’s budget czar in jeopardy

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Democratic senator opposes Indian-American’s historic nomination to US cabinet post due to objectionable remarks she had made in the past
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha smiles in parliament after a no-confidence vote against him was defeated in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.(AP)
Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha smiles in parliament after a no-confidence vote against him was defeated in Bangkok, Thailand Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.(AP)
world news

Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

AP, Bangkok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:38 AM IST
It is the second no-confidence test Prayuth’s govt faced since taking office in July 2019, following a contested election after Prayuth seized power in a 2014 coup as the army chief.
READ FULL STORY
Close
John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden will take executive action on Wednesday to combat climate change, including temporarily blocking new leases for oil drilling on federal lands, ordering a review of fossil-fuel subsidies and other measures to overhaul the U.S. energy mix. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
John Kerry, special presidential envoy for climate, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. U.S. President Joe Biden will take executive action on Wednesday to combat climate change, including temporarily blocking new leases for oil drilling on federal lands, ordering a review of fossil-fuel subsidies and other measures to overhaul the U.S. energy mix. Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Major emitters need to step up, says Kerry after US rejoins Paris Agreement

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:33 AM IST
John Kerry asserted that all 17 major emitting countries including India need to step up and begin lowering emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Social Justice Day is observed globally on February 20 to remind people to keep fighting against discrimination in all forms.(Twitter: @UN)
World Social Justice Day is observed globally on February 20 to remind people to keep fighting against discrimination in all forms.(Twitter: @UN)
world news

World Social Justice Day: Covid-19 has worsened existing inequalities, says UN

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:29 AM IST
As the world progresses online, a Covid-19 friendly theme has been set up for this year namely “A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (File photo)
world news

Rape claims linked to Australian parliament widen with new case

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:19 AM IST
PM Scott Morrison said he was extremely distressed by a report of the alleged assault on the second woman, adding that a lot of work had to be done to change the workplace culture.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project is seen on a pipe at Chelyabinsk pipe rolling plant owned by ChelPipe Group in Chelyabinsk, Russia, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

US sanctions over pipeline from Russia deemed lacking by GOP

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:12 AM IST
US officials have long said they fear Russia will use the pipeline as a political tool against its neighbours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It reforms the family-based immigration system to keep families together by recapturing visas from previous years to clear backlogs, including spouses and children of green card holders as immediate family members, and increasing per-country caps for family-based immigration.(MINT file photo )
It reforms the family-based immigration system to keep families together by recapturing visas from previous years to clear backlogs, including spouses and children of green card holders as immediate family members, and increasing per-country caps for family-based immigration.(MINT file photo )
world news

Indian-American Congressman to remove country quota for work-based Green Card

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Non-profit South Asian Americans Leading Together, in a statement, said the bill is a historic piece of legislation that proposes a pathway to citizenship for 11 million immigrants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Leftist former president Dilma Rousseff froze fuel prices several times in 2014 and 2015 despite the price of oil increasing at the time. But that state intervention into Petrobras prices ended when Rousseff was impeached in 2016 and removed from office. (Bloomberg)
Leftist former president Dilma Rousseff froze fuel prices several times in 2014 and 2015 despite the price of oil increasing at the time. But that state intervention into Petrobras prices ended when Rousseff was impeached in 2016 and removed from office. (Bloomberg)
world news

Bolsonaro appoints army reserve general to head Petrobras

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 09:10 AM IST
His statements were followed by a sharp drop in the oil company's share prices. They closed down 7.92 percent Friday, with preferred shares down 6.63 percent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor.(AFP)
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has blamed grid operators and iced-over wind turbines but gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor.(AFP)
world news

Texas governor's biggest donors: Energy industry that failed

PTI, Austin '
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:49 AM IST
The crisis has put the fossil fuel industry that lavishes the Texas Capitol with money in the crosshairs in ways that Abbott has not had to navigate when steering America's second-largest state through other disasters, including hurricanes and the ongoing pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Travelers wear face coverings as they queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, in Denver. (AP File Photo)
Travelers wear face coverings as they queue up at the north security checkpoint in the main terminal of Denver International Airport, in Denver. (AP File Photo)
world news

US airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:17 AM IST
The airlines had long resisted government efforts to require them to gather passenger information and provide it to health agencies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo.(REUTERS)
A 3D printed Facebook logo is seen in front of displayed Australia's flag in this illustration photo.(REUTERS)
world news

Australia says Facebook ‘Back at the Table’ after blocking pages

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Facebook on Thursday blocked news sharing on its platform in Australian in response to a legal standoff with the government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP