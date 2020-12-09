e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Google will lift post-election political ad ban on December 10

Google will lift post-election political ad ban on December 10

Google’s pause of election ads, which came into effect after polls closed in the US presidential election on November 3, was one of its measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site.

world Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:37 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Reuters | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New York
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake(REUTERS)
         

Alphabet Inc’s Google will lift its temporary ban on election-related advertisements on Dec. 10, it said on Wednesday.

Google’s pause of election ads, which came into effect after polls closed in the US presidential election on Nov. 3, was one of its measures to combat misinformation and other abuses on its site.

It was part of its ‘sensitive events’ policy, which seeks to prohibit content that potentially capitalizes on or lacks reasonable sensitivity towards events like public health emergencies or natural disasters.

The company said in an email to advertisers seen by Reuters that “we no longer consider the post-election period to be a sensitive event.”

Major online platforms have been under pressure to police misinformation in political ads. Facebook Inc said in November that its post-election ban on political ads would likely last another month.

Twitter Inc banned political ads last year.

tags
top news
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
China says joint launch of stamp cancelled due to lack of feedback from India
China says joint launch of stamp cancelled due to lack of feedback from India
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
Canada health regulator approves Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Public WiFi in India: Govt approves scheme, grocery shops can be WiFi points
Public WiFi in India: Govt approves scheme, grocery shops can be WiFi points
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In