Still fighting aggression, Ukraine says grain worth $10 bn available to export
- The pact was signed in presence of Turkey and the United Nations for an initial three-month period by representatives of Ukraine and Russia and is expected to ease the supplies crippled by the ongoing war.
Moscow and Kyiv on Friday signed parallel agreements with Turkey and the United Nations to avoid a global shortage of the kitchen staples and allow the safe transit of millions of tonnes of Ukrainian grain through Black Sea ports that have been crippled due to Russia's invasion on Ukraine. However, in less than 24 hours after the agreement, Russian missiles struck infrastructure in Odessa in southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military claimed.
Odessa, along with Chornomorsk and Pivdennyi ports, is part of the crucial agreement.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine has about $10 billion in grain, including 20 million tonnes from last year’s harvest, available to export. “We now have approximately $10 billion worth of grain,” Zelensky said in his nightly speech to the nation.
The pact has been signed for an initial three-month period by representatives of both countries, to help revive shipments from one of the world’s top wheat, corn and vegetable-oil exporters.
Reacting to the decision, United Nations Secretary General António Guterres said at a press conference in Istanbul that the deal will allow for “significant volumes of commercial food exports”.
Guterres has announced the establishment of a joint coordination center to monitor implementation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that traffic would begin in “coming days.”
"Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea -- a beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief," Guterres said ahead of the signing.
However, for the deal to come through will not be easy. Zelensky rejected any ceasefire that would allow Moscow to keep territories seized since February.
In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Zelensky said there could be no ceasefire that gives Russia an upper hand. “They will not use this pause to change their geopolitics or to renounce their claims on the former Soviet republics,” he said.
Referring to the deal, Zelensky added, "Diplomatic concessions to Moscow might stabilize the markets somewhat, but would only provide a temporary respite and boomerang in the future."
‘61% households reduce…’: UN says 60 lakh Lankans unsure of their next meal
More than 60 lakh people in Sri Lanka are food insecure, the United Nations' World Food Programme said on Saturday, ANI reported. The UN agency said it has been able to secure only 30 per cent of the $63 million funds it has targeted to provide 30 lakh people in the island nation to receive emergency food, nutrition, and school meals till December.
China's Xinjiang warns of flash floods, cotton risks amid sizzling heatwaves
China's Xinjiang on Saturday warned of more flash floods and mudslides and risks to agriculture as heatwaves swept across the region, accelerating the pace of glacial melt and posing hazards for its vast cotton production. China has been baked by above-normal summer heat since June, with some meteorologists blaming climate change. The excessively hot weather has driven up demand for electricity to cool homes, offices and factories. In agricultural regions, drought has been a concern.
Russian missiles kill three in central Ukraine region, says governor
Three people were killed as 13 Russian missiles hit a military airfield and railway infrastructure in Ukraine's central Kirovohrad region on Saturday, the local governor said. Speaking on television, Governor Andriy Raikovych said two security guards at an electricity substation had been killed. He also said that one Ukrainian soldier had been killed and nine more wounded.
Punjab machinations will extend political turmoil in Pakistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday took oath as the chief minister of Punjab province. On Friday, Hamza was re-elected to the post by just three votes amid high drama when deputy speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 crucial votes of his rival candidate. The run-off election for the Punjab chief minister was conducted in the Punjab Assembly in line with the instructions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.
WHO to decide if it will trigger highest alert on monkeypox
A US health expert sounded a grim warning late Friday. Warning against discrimination - A viral infection resembling smallpox and first detected in humans in 1970, monkeypox is less dangerous and contagious than smallpox, which was eradicated in 1980. The European Union's drug watchdog on Friday recommended for approval the use of Imnavex, a smallpox vaccine, to treat monkeypox.
