‘Green Christmas’ expected in UK with no snow or frost anywhere in country

PA_Media |
Dec 25, 2024 09:01 AM IST

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said this year will be a “green Christmas” as no snow or frost is expected anywhere in the country.

Britons will wake up to “dry and cloudy” weather on Christmas Day with “no snow or frost” expected, the Met Office has said. Forecasters said the “exceptionally mild” temperatures seen on Christmas Eve will likely continue until closer to the new year.

Dawn breaks over Tynemouth Priory as the Met Office forecast a ‘mild Christmas’ (PA)
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said this year will be a “green Christmas” as no snow or frost is expected anywhere in the country. “So great news if you do have travel plans over the next few days, no weather warnings are expected, no disruptive weather – but, as I say, not great news if you want a festive feel and certainly no snow or frost on the way.

“Certainly no snow expected anywhere in the UK – so it will be a green Christmas.” He added: “Christmas Eve has been very mild – we haven’t broken any records, but we did see a high temperature today of 14.8C in Aberdeen, which is exceptionally mild for Christmas Eve.

“It’s going to stay very similar through the Christmas period, so Christmas Day will dawn cloudy and very mild once again. “If you live across northern Scotland, it’s going to be quite windy with gales in the far north and some rain.” Sadly, the absence of snow on Christmas Day will not be compensated by much sunshine as skies across the country are expected to remain overcast, with a few exceptions. Morgan said: “Most places will have a dry and cloudy day.

“A few places will see a few glimmers of sunshine, but you’ll be fairly lucky to see much brightness on Christmas Day.” “Glimmers of brightness” will be seen in a few more places on Boxing Day, Morgan added. “Boxing Day will be very similar – it’s another cloudy and mild day, with a few glimmers of brightness, particularly in north east England and the Midlands.

“Some places in northern Scotland like the Shetland Isles should see some sunshine.” The Met Office said the weather is expected to turn towards January 30, with colder and rainier weather to settle across the UK.

Morgan said: “Not a lot changes through the rest of this week and indeed this weekend, but as we move towards the New Year, we could see a change to cooler conditions and wetter conditions more widely.

“There could be some heavy rain at times and there is an increasing chance of some snow – but it’s too early to say where that snow is going to fall.”

