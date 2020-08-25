e-paper
Home / World News / Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for awareness on climate change

Greta Thunberg back in class after year off for awareness on climate change

Since her last school year finished in June 2019, the teenager’s travels around the world meant that she ended up doing lessons remotely.

world Updated: Aug 25, 2020 09:28 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Stockholm
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.
Greta Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.(Bloomberg)
         

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said Monday she has returned to school after a year off campaigning to curb climate change.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” the 17-year-old tweeted, attaching a smiling photo of herself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicycle.

Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.

Since her last school year finished in June 2019, the teenager’s travels around the world meant that she ended up doing lessons remotely.

Rather than head into the final years of secondary school, she travelled across the Atlantic by sailing boat -- hoping to highlight the carbon emissions of flying.

Her ultimate destination had been the COP25 UN climate conference in Chilean capital Santiago.

But the event was ultimately shifted to Madrid because of massive unrest in Chile, leaving Thunberg to sail back from the US to Europe on board a catamaran belonging to a young Australian couple.

While in North America, Thunberg rebuked world leaders at the UN, had a repeat visit with former US President Barack Obama, was given the keys to the city of Montreal and travelled around the continent in a Tesla electric car lent by former California governor and action star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Death toll in Raigad building collapse rises to 2
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Supreme Court to hear Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case, deadline for apology ends today
Extreme rain recorded in Guj, Raj; warning for Delhi on Wednesday
Questions remain over success of LPG scheme
Use Aadhaar to get GST registration in just three days
Sonia Congress chief for 6 more months: Non-Gandhi leader rejected?
