Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Greta Thunberg gets new nickname; Israel shares latest video of flotilla passengers amid attack claims

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2025 07:49 AM IST

The Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a video of passengers aboard the Madleen Gaza flotilla, including Greta Thunberg

The Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a video of passengers aboard the Madleen Gaza flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, amid claims that troops had attacked the yacht, which was en route to Gaza. This comes after Thunberg claimed that she and the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) members were ‘kidnapped’ after Israeli troops intercepted the flotilla.

Greta Thunberg said Israeli forces had kidnapped her and other flotilla members(X)
Greta Thunberg said Israeli forces had kidnapped her and other flotilla members(X)

Posting a new video on social media, Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the flotilla passengers were not ‘attacked’. They were given sandwiches and water. Officials further game Greta Thunberg and other FFC members a new nickname - ‘selfie yacht’.

Read More: Greta Thunberg 'kidnapped' on Gaza flotilla; videos show Israeli forces intercepting Madleen

“The “selfie yacht” of the “celebrities” is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries. While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks,” the ministry said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

It further added that the means to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip ‘do not involve Instagram selfies’.

Officials confirmed that the Madleen ship is being taken to Israel’s Ashdod port.

Greta Thunberg says we are ‘kidnapped’

Earlier on Sunday, Thunberg released a pre-recorded video, saying she has been kidnapped.

“My name is Greta Thunberg, and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we are being intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel,” she said.

“I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place on Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Greta Thunberg gets new nickname; Israel shares latest video of flotilla passengers amid attack claims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On