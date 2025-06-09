Greta Thunberg gets new nickname; Israel shares latest video of flotilla passengers amid attack claims

The Israeli Foreign Ministry shared a video of passengers aboard the Madleen Gaza flotilla, including Greta Thunberg, amid claims that troops had attacked the yacht, which was en route to Gaza. This comes after Thunberg claimed that she and the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) members were ‘kidnapped’ after Israeli troops intercepted the flotilla. Greta Thunberg said Israeli forces had kidnapped her and other flotilla members(X)

Posting a new video on social media, Israel's Foreign Ministry said that the flotilla passengers were not ‘attacked’. They were given sandwiches and water. Officials further game Greta Thunberg and other FFC members a new nickname - ‘selfie yacht’.

“The “selfie yacht” of the “celebrities” is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries. While Greta and others attempted to stage a media provocation whose sole purpose was to gain publicity — and which included less than a single truckload of aid — more than 1,200 aid trucks have entered Gaza from Israel within the past two weeks,” the ministry said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

It further added that the means to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip ‘do not involve Instagram selfies’.

Officials confirmed that the Madleen ship is being taken to Israel’s Ashdod port.

Greta Thunberg says we are ‘kidnapped’

Earlier on Sunday, Thunberg released a pre-recorded video, saying she has been kidnapped.

“My name is Greta Thunberg, and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we are being intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel,” she said.

“I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible.”