Gunmen kill 60 in northwest Nigeria attacks

Dozens of gunmen riding motorcycles raided five villages in Sabon Birni district in Sokoto state late Wednesday, the sources told AFP.

world Updated: May 28, 2020 18:05 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Kano
         

Armed criminals killed 60 people in a string of attacks on villages in the restive northwest of Nigeria, medics and residents said Thursday.

Dozens of gunmen riding motorcycles raided five villages in Sabon Birni district in Sokoto state late Wednesday, the sources told AFP.

Two medics from the local hospital said 60 bodies with bullet wounds had been brought to the facility following the attacks.

