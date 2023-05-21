Home / World News / Gunmen kill six in Ecuador's tourist town

Gunmen kill six in Ecuador's tourist town

May 21, 2023 10:19 PM IST

Gunmen in Ecuador opened fire in a restaurant in a beach town popular with tourists, killing at least six people and wounding six more

Gunmen in Ecuador opened fire in a restaurant in a beach town popular with tourists, killing at least six people and wounding six more, prosecutors said Sunday.

The attack happened in the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast. (Representational Image)(File photo for representation)
The attack happened in the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast. (Representational Image)(File photo for representation)

The attack happened in the town of Montanita on the Pacific coast, the prosecutors' office said on Twitter.

ecuador
