Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib almost completely submerged in water after heavy rain in Pakistan | Video

Heavy rainfall in Pakistan has led to severe flooding at the Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, which falls in Narowal, about 4.5 kilometres from the international border. Visuals showed Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara almost completely submerged in floodwater. Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Punjab, Pakistan inundated in rainwater after intense downpour(Surjit Singh/Hindustan Times)

The Kartarpur Corridor was also seen inundated with water. The Kartarpur Corridor provides a visa-free passage, facilitating access to this historic Sikh shrine.

Heavy rainfall in Pakistan has prompted the evacuation of tens of thousands of people to safer areas after India released water from overflowing dams and swollen rivers into low-lying border regions. Earlier, New Delhi alerted Islamabad about possible cross-border flooding.

Nearly two lakh people were evacuated from flood-prone areas to safer places across Pakistan's Punjab province till Tuesday as authorities issued warnings and alerts regarding rising water levels in almost all eastern rivers.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said it had issued an advance alert to its Punjabi counterparts about a surge in the Sutlej River and the risk of flooding, and that evacuations from various districts in the eastern Punjab province are underway, AP news agency reported.

Government of Punjab, Pakistan on took to their official X handle to announce that Punjab is facing a flood situation due to extremely high water levels of the Ravi, Chenab and Satluj rivers. At Kot Naina on the Ravi River, 230,000 cusecs of water are entering. Meanwhile, the flow of water at Head Marala in the Chenab River has reached 922,000 cusecs.

Seeing the flood situation, the Punjab government has called in the army in 7 districts for immediate relief measures.

In a statement, it said rescuers evacuated more than 14,000 people from Kasur, a district in Punjab province, while over 89,000 were moved to safer ground from the city of Bahawalnagar, near the Indian border.

The NDMA said authorities have urged residents to stay away from rivers, streams and low-lying areas, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow alerts issued through the media, mobile phones and the NDMA’s disaster alert app.