IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, lottery results to be notified by March 31
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.(Reuters)
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.(Reuters)
world news

H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, lottery results to be notified by March 31

The notification by the USCIS came a day after the Biden administration announced that it will continue with the traditional lottery system.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:50 PM IST

The registration process for the H-1B visa application for the next fiscal year will begin on March 9 and the successful applicants through a computerised draw of lots would be notified by March 31, a federal agency has announced.

The notification by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday came a day after the Biden administration announced that it will continue with the traditional lottery system to issue the much sought-after work visa to foreign professionals.

The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. The technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

During the registration period, prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to fill out petitioner and beneficiary information and submit their registrations, the USCS said.

The agency said if it receives enough registrations by March 25, it will randomly select registrations and send selection notifications by March 31.

The successful applicants would be able to join their new jobs in the US on October 1, when the American fiscal year starts.

As mandated by the Congress, USCIS can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year. It can also issue another 20,000 H-1B visas to foreign students who have completed higher studies from a US university in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

The quick announcement by USCIS on the next year’s H-1B registration process comes a day after it said that it is delaying the implementation of the Trump administration policy of allocation of H-1B through a wage and skilled based process.

The Trump era rule was scheduled to go into effect on March 9.

On January 7, the USCIS announced to do away with the traditional lottery system in deciding the successful applicants for the H-1B visas.

The USCIS had said it would prioritise wages to protect the economic interests of American workers, and better ensure that the most highly skilled foreign workers benefit from the temporary employment programme.

In a statement on Thursday, the USCIS, however, said that it is delaying the rule’s effective date until December 31, 2021.

The USCIS can issue a maximum of 65,000 H-1B visas in a year. It can also issue another 20,000 H-1B visas to foreign students who have completed higher studies from a US university in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
h-1b visa uscis
app
Close
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC (Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard march towards the US Capitol in Washington, DC (Bloomberg)
world news

US Capitol riot aftermath: Still-shaken lawmakers, troops stand guard

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:59 PM IST
On January 6, the Capitol was besieged by supporters of Donald Trump angered by the then-president's election loss
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the State Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. Photographer: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden's dilemma in virus aid fight: Go big or go bipartisan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:55 PM IST
US President Joe Biden's push for a USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill is forcing an 'internal reckoning.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
The unrelenting pressure on the world’s vaccine supplies might only lift when more shots prove successful, said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Institute.(AFP)
world news

Unwilling to wait, poorer countries seek their own coronavirus vaccines

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Unlike past disease outbreaks, where less wealthy countries have generally waited for vaccines to be delivered by the U.N. and other organizations, many are now taking matters into their own hands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.(Reuters)
The USCIS announced that the initial registration period for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B cap will open at noon Eastern on March 9 and run through noon March 25.(Reuters)
world news

H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, lottery results on March 31

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:50 PM IST
The notification by the USCIS came a day after the Biden administration announced that it will continue with the traditional lottery system.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slower, PCR variety.(AP file photo)
The US reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slower, PCR variety.(AP file photo)
world news

Calls grow for United States to rely on rapid tests to fight Covid-19 pandemic

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:55 PM IST
Although such asymptomatic screening isn’t approved by regulators and the 15-minute tests aren’t as sensitive as the genetic one that can take days to yield results, the testing director at the historically Black college credits the approach with quickly containing the infections and allowing the campus to remain open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US state department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden (left) in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to staff at the US state department during the first visit of US President Joe Biden (left) in Washington, DC, on February 4, 2021. (AFP)
world news

Antony Blinken raises Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong in his first call with China’s Yang Jiechi

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:34 PM IST
The US secretary of state also told Yang, who is director of the office of the central commission for foreign affairs, that the United States and its allies will hold China “accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific”
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
A file photo of former US president Donald Trump at a rally in Washington, DC. (REUTERS)
world news

No need for Donald Trump to get intelligence briefings, says Joe Biden

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Nadim Siraj
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:45 PM IST
“I think not,” Biden said in an interview to CBS when asked if Trump should receive intelligence briefings as a former president. The full interview airs on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
"I'm angry about some of the decisions that were taken last year," Scholz told BBC radio's Today programme.(via AP)
world news

German finance minister angry at Covid vaccine rollout, which EU chief defends

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:00 PM IST
EU countries have so far given first doses to just under 4% of their populations, compared with 11% for the United States and almost 17% for Britain, according to Our World in Data. Von der Leyen has been under fire for the EU's slow rollout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
The House impeached Donald Trump on January 13, a week after the US Capitol hill violence.(AFP)
world news

How Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will work

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
While Trump’s acquittal is expected, all 100 senators will first have to sit at their desks and listen to hours of graphic testimony from House Democrats about the riots, which left five people dead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits a coronavirus vaccination facility in the northern Arab city of Nazareth, Israel. Netanyahu on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, indefinitely postponed planned visits this month to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain due to Israel's ongoing coronavirus travel restrictions. (Gil Eliyahu/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)
world news

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu vows to fight 'anti-Semitic' ICC ruling

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:42 PM IST
On Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) ruled that it has jurisdiction over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories, paving the way for the tribunal to open a war crimes investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
A vial and syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer and Biontech logo in this illustration taken January 11, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Pfizer applies to register Covid-19 vaccine in Brazil

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:36 PM IST
This is the second vaccine submitted for registration in Brazil. AstraZeneca Plc applied for full regulatory approval on Jan. 29 for the vaccine it developed with Oxford University.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
Yang Jiechi, said the US "should rectify its mistakes made over a period of time," in an apparent reference to hard line policies pursued by the Trump administration towards China.(AP)
world news

China flags Taiwan as core issue, asks US to rectify aggressive policies

PTI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:19 PM IST
China resents US support for Taiwan, which Beijing views as a rebel province that must be reunified with the mainland, even by force.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold portraits of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's President Win Myint at a rally against Myanmar's military after it seized power (REUTERS).
world news

Around 300 Myanmar lawmakers sign declaration rejecting junta rule

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Myanmar's military launched the coup on Monday morning after days of escalating tensions between the government and the military in the aftermath of last November's general elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
A white paper will be published this month, outlining potential reforms through April 2022.(REUTERS)
world news

UK ministers seek more control over National Health Service

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:53 PM IST
Ministers are seeking new powers, including the ability to put fluoride in water to improve dental hygiene, put warnings on sausages and order the National Health Service to tackle obesity, the Times reported Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
Myanmar army generals shut down the internet on Saturday as thousands took to the streets of Yangon to denounce this week's coup.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar military detains Australian in first known foreigner arrest since coup

Reuters, Bangkok/melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Australia's foreign ministry said in a statement late on Saturday that it was "deeply concerned about reports of Australian and other foreign nationals being detained arbitrarily in Myanmar."
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP