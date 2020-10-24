e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Half measures will not save nature, warn world’s leading scientists

Half measures will not save nature, warn world’s leading scientists

From preventing the extinction of lions and polar bears to halting the destruction of life-sustaining primary forests, only a multipronged plan can stitch together a “safety net” for the natural world, they argued in a peer-reviewed commentary in Science.

world Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 03:06 IST
Agence-France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Agence-France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Paris
The nature rescue plan from 60 experts is offered as a blueprint ahead of a biodiversity summit next year in China.
The nature rescue plan from 60 experts is offered as a blueprint ahead of a biodiversity summit next year in China.(File Photo)
         

Bending the curve of nature’s rapid decline will require attacking the problem aggressively along several fronts at once, leading scientists warned on Thursday.

From preventing the extinction of lions and polar bears to halting the destruction of life-sustaining primary forests, only a multipronged plan can stitch together a “safety net” for the natural world, they argued in a peer-reviewed commentary in Science. “It will not be enough to have, for example, an ambitious goal for reducing species extinctions if goals for ecosystems and genetic diversity are not sufficiently ambitious too,” co-author Piero Visconti, a researcher at the International Institute for Applied System Analysis said.

The nature rescue plan from 60 experts is offered as a blueprint ahead of a biodiversity summit next year in China. Originally scheduled for this month, the COP15 negotiation of nearly 200 countries is tasked with setting new goals.

tags
top news
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Astrazeneca cleared by US regulators to resume vaccine trial
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Won’t hoist tricolour until J&K flag is allowed: Mehbooba Mufti
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
Joe Biden pledges free Covid vaccine for ‘everyone’ in US if elected
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
FATF keeps Pakistan off blacklist for now, warns that it can’t take forever
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
IPL 2020, CSK vs MI: Boult, Bumrah demolish CSK, MI win by 10 wickets
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
‘India building ‘Asian NATO’ through Quad?’ S Jaishankar answers
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
24/5 in 6 overs: MS Dhoni’s CSK hits new low in horror season
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
Covid update: 1 bn vaccine doses; ICMR on plasma therapy; decisive 3 months
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In