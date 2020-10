Half measures will not save nature, warn world’s leading scientists

world

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 03:06 IST

Bending the curve of nature’s rapid decline will require attacking the problem aggressively along several fronts at once, leading scientists warned on Thursday.

From preventing the extinction of lions and polar bears to halting the destruction of life-sustaining primary forests, only a multipronged plan can stitch together a “safety net” for the natural world, they argued in a peer-reviewed commentary in Science. “It will not be enough to have, for example, an ambitious goal for reducing species extinctions if goals for ecosystems and genetic diversity are not sufficiently ambitious too,” co-author Piero Visconti, a researcher at the International Institute for Applied System Analysis said.

The nature rescue plan from 60 experts is offered as a blueprint ahead of a biodiversity summit next year in China. Originally scheduled for this month, the COP15 negotiation of nearly 200 countries is tasked with setting new goals.