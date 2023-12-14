close_game
News / World News / Hamas Chief Haniyeh says any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a ‘delusion’

Hamas Chief Haniyeh says any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a ‘delusion’

Reuters |
Dec 14, 2023 12:41 AM IST

"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting Palestinian house in order," Haniyeh said.

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised address on Wednesday that any arrangement in Gaza without Hamas is a "delusion".

Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh (Reuters)
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader Ismail Haniyeh (Reuters)

"We are open to discuss any ideas or initiatives that could end the (Israeli) aggression and open the door for putting the Palestinian house in order both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip," Haniyeh added.

