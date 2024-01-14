Hamas could attack Europe, Israel says: ‘Expanding its violent activity’

Hamas is working to advance terror attacks in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, Israeli security authorities said. Mossad, Israel security agency and Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said that there is "considerable" information proving that Hamas "acted to expand its violent activity abroad in order to attack innocents around the world." This comes as Danish and German authorities arrested seven suspects acting on behalf of Hamas to attack civilians in Europe. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers stand next to tanks at a position in Israel near the border with the Gaza Strip as smoke billows over the Gaza Strip after Israeli bombardment.(AFP)

What Israel said on possible attacks by Hamas in Europe?

The Israeli security agencies said that "a comprehensive and in-depth picture of Hamas's terrorist activities... including details of areas of action, targets for attacks and those involved in implementing the activity--from Hamas commanders in Lebanon to the last attackers in the operational infrastructure, as well as information on the intention to attack the Israeli Embassy in Sweden, the acquisition of UAVs and the use of elements from criminal organisations in Europe."

What Israel said on Iran's involvement in Hamas?

Hamas "draws inspiration" from the global terrorist activity of Iran, Israel said, adding, “The Mossad, the ISA and the IDF, in conjunction with the international security and enforcement bodies, will continue their efforts to thwart the terrorist intentions of Hamas and all terrorist organizations, and to settle accounts with them everywhere in the world, on behalf of the security of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

What's happening in Gaza?

At least 23,968 people have been killed in Gaza in 100 days of war between Hamas and Israel while another 60,582 have been wounded since fighting erupted on October 7. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed that "no one will stop us" from destroying Hamas.

"No one will stop us -- not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil and no one else," he said, referring to Iran-aligned "axis of resistance" groups in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen.