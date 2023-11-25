close_game
News / World News / Hamas delays second hostages' release until Israel 'adheres to agreement'

Hamas delays second hostages' release until Israel 'adheres to agreement'

Reuters |
Nov 25, 2023 10:59 PM IST

Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms

The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.

A woman holding an Israeli flag walks past placards as people await news of hostages expected to be released by Hamas, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko(REUTERS)
A woman holding an Israeli flag walks past placards as people await news of hostages expected to be released by Hamas, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel, November 25, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko(REUTERS)

Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
