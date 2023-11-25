Hamas delays second hostages' release until Israel 'adheres to agreement'
Reuters |
Nov 25, 2023 10:59 PM IST
Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms
The armed wing of the Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Saturday that it had decided to delay the second round of hostage releases until Israel is committed to letting aid trucks enter northern Gaza.
Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades added that the hostage releases would be delayed if Israel does not adhere to the agreed terms for the release of Palestinian prisoners.
