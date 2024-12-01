Hamas releases video of US-Israeli hostage pleading for Donald Trump's help

Palestinian militant group Hamas published a video of an Israeli-American hostage on Saturday, in which he pleads for U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to secure his release from captivity. Edan Alexander, 20, was abducted to Gaza during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.(@HenMazzig)

The family of hostage soldier Edan Alexander, 20, declined to comment but permitted the 3-1/2 minute video to be published. Alexander was abducted to Gaza during the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on southern Israel.

The video shows a pale-looking Alexander sitting in a dark space against a wall, identifying himself, addressing his family, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump. It is unclear whether his statement was scripted by his captors.

Netanyahu said in a statement that the video was cruel psychological warfare and that he had told Alexander's family in a phone call that Israel was working tirelessly to bring the hostages home.

Around half of the 101 foreign and Israeli hostages still held incommunicado in Gaza are believed to still be alive.

Hamas leaders were expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday for ceasefire talks with Egyptian officials to explore ways to reach a deal that could secure the release of hostages in return for Palestinian prisoners.

The fresh bid comes after Washington said this week it was reviving efforts toward that goal.

The Hostages Families Forum urged the administrations of both outgoing U.S. President Joe Biden and Trump - who takes office in January - to step up efforts in order to secure a hostage release.

"The hostages' lives hang by a thread," it said.